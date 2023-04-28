Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Releases New Single 'No Place Like This'

The track was produced by Liz herself, and expertly mixed by Grammy-winning mixing engineer, Craig Alvin (Golden Hour-Kacey Musgraves).

Apr. 28, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Liz Lieber has released her new single, "No Place Like This." Inspired by her childhood love of the classic "Wizard of Oz" film, the song emphasizes the importance of finding happiness and meaning in the simplicity of everyday life.

In "No Place Like This," Liz reminds us that true magic can be found in the beauty of everyday life and the love we share with those around us. "I wanted to encourage listeners to appreciate the small moments and connections that make life worth living, and to remember that the greatest adventures can be found in the relationships we build and the love we give and receive," says Liz.

LISTEN to "No Place Like This" here.

Alongside the release of the single, Liz has also launched the official animated music video for the song. The video takes viewers on a journey reminiscent of the Wizard of Oz, with various elements throughout that create an ambiance similar to a storybook.

"For my latest music video, I really wanted to create something that would transport viewers back to the animated movies I loved so much when I was young," says Liz. "I also hope this video reminds viewers of that feeling of contentment and peace that we can experience when surrounded by those who love us unconditionally."

WATCH the official music video for "No Place Like This" here.

Apart from her latest single, Liz frequently shares original and cover songs with her 250K+ fans across social media platforms. She also livestreams weekly.

To learn more about Liz Lieber, visit www.lizlieber.com and connect with her on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.



