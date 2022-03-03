Singer Linda Imperial Releases Blast From The Past 'Breakfast Of Blues' Featuring Stellar Lineup

"Breakfast of Blues" was originally released on Linda Imperial's critically acclaimed "Destination You" album back in 2006.

At the time the album slipped through a few cracks but the album contained material that Linda wasn't willing to let slip away quietly. Imperial intends on bringing light to some previously released titles while continuing to work on and release new material. "Breakfast of Blues" is the second showcased track from "Destination You" behind the track "I Don't Want To Live In Fear."

"I wanted to write a blues song, but I didn't know what would come out." reflected Imperial. "I use my experiences as a means to convey my emotions. This song was inspired by an experience with a well-known, ruthless character in our music world. So, with the help of Steve Valverde, my bass player in two of my bands, we wrote "Breakfast of Blues". At its core, "Breakfast of Blues" is about people I knew, who had absolutely no honor. I hear melodies in my head, verses, hooks, and choruses, then try to put my anger, love, fear, or whatever to music."

The driving, energy-charged track produced by Linda with her husband and legendary member of Jefferson Starship and Quicksilver Messenger Service David Freiberg features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians including Roy Rogers (Huey Lewis) on guitar, Prairie Prince (The Tubes, Todd Rundgren) on drums, and Bobby Vega (Paul Butterfield, Joe Satriani) on bass. Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service.

Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades. Keep current with Linda Imperial on her website lindaimperial.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Breakfast of Blues" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/breakfastofblues. Watch the lyric video at https://youtu.be/9gQRSlLHVdg