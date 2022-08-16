Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Silverstein Embarks On Co-Headlining Tour With The Amity Affliction

Silverstein Embarks On Co-Headlining Tour With The Amity Affliction

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are avilaable now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Silverstein are gearing up to embark on their next run with co-headliners, The Amity Affliction. Beginning next Thursday, August 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre, the band will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Huntington, NY and more before wrapping up with a hometown show in Toronto on Sunday, October 2nd at History. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE.

Silverstein released their latest studio album, Misery Made Me, this past May via UNFD. Inspired by the past two years, Misery Made Me is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

Silverstein have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honouring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

Tour Dates

August 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
August 26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
August 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
August 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
August 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
August 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 2 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
September 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
September 4 - Denver, CO @ Mission
September 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
September 8 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
September 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival
September 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
September 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 16 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
September 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
September 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live
September 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
September 24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
September 27 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
September 28 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount
September 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
October 1 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
October 2 - Toronto, ON @ History




From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.