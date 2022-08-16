Silverstein Embarks On Co-Headlining Tour With The Amity Affliction
Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are avilaable now.
Silverstein are gearing up to embark on their next run with co-headliners, The Amity Affliction. Beginning next Thursday, August 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre, the band will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Huntington, NY and more before wrapping up with a hometown show in Toronto on Sunday, October 2nd at History. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE.
Silverstein released their latest studio album, Misery Made Me, this past May via UNFD. Inspired by the past two years, Misery Made Me is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.
Silverstein have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.
It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honouring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.
Tour Dates
August 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
August 26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
August 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
August 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
August 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
August 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 2 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
September 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
September 4 - Denver, CO @ Mission
September 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
September 8 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
September 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival
September 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
September 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 16 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
September 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
September 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live
September 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
September 24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
September 27 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
September 28 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount
September 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
October 1 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
October 2 - Toronto, ON @ History