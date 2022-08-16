Silverstein Embarks On Co-Headlining Tour With The Amity Affliction

Silverstein are gearing up to embark on their next run with co-headliners, The Amity Affliction. Beginning next Thursday, August 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre, the band will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Huntington, NY and more before wrapping up with a hometown show in Toronto on Sunday, October 2nd at History. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE.

Silverstein released their latest studio album, Misery Made Me, this past May via UNFD. Inspired by the past two years, Misery Made Me is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

Silverstein have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honouring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

Tour Dates

August 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

August 26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

August 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

August 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

August 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

September 2 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

September 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

September 4 - Denver, CO @ Mission

September 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

September 8 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

September 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival

September 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

September 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 16 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

September 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

September 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live

September 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

September 24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

September 27 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

September 28 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount

September 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

October 1 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

October 2 - Toronto, ON @ History