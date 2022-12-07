Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing

Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music today announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo, where she will oversee creative pitching and A&R.

In making the announcement Ormandy states: "We are extremely excited to have Lauren join the team here at SILO. Her vast experience working with artists in the sync space is something that will help continue to build on what we have created, a company built on artists."

Adds Harman: "At Silo, we are creating music for film + TV, but what that requires these days is to be able to showcase and bring simply great music that people want to hear to all of our projects. Our goal is to continue to make fresh, interesting music with artists, writers and producers from all walks of the business and raise the bar in sync music. No more claps, bells and whistles, it is about showcasing the artists behind the work and creating something interesting and fun for the listener that will work in film/tv parameters. I am excited to join Silo and look forward to working with Jack and the team to help expand their film/tv department and catalog."

Harman began her career at Zync Music in 2005 and began signing indie bands such as Beach House and Grizzly Bear. She left Zync in 2009 to start an independent music licensing company called Lip Sync Music. There, she signed artists such as Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and their Daptone Records, Passion Pit, Local Natives, Aloe Blacc, Dillon Francis, Cults, The Naked & Famous and many, many more.

After 10 years at Lip Sync and an ever-changing industry landscape, Lauren decided to take a break from running a business, selling Lip Sync to music publisher Anthem Entertainment. She then went on to run the sync department for Mass Appeal Records (owned by Nas,) working with music by legends such as Run The Jewels, DJ Shadow and Pusha T. While there, she hired SILO to do film/tv remixes and fell in love with their sound, workmanship and the team and the rest is history.

About Silo Music

SILO: Music is a multifaceted music company bridging the gap between the worlds of sync and pop. Founded in 2014 by brothers Jack and Neil Ormandy, SILO: At the core of SILO: Music is a humanistic approach to creation. A grass-root operation with close ties to the creatives they work with, SILO: aims to pay close attention to their clients' needs, delivering distinct creative and professional direction, where quality is the key focus and artistry is never compromised.

