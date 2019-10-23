Sidney Charles Announces New Label Heavy House Society

Prominent house artist Sidney Charles is stepping out with his own brand new label Heavy House Society. Launching with a standout first EP from Barem on both digital and hand-stamped white label vinyl, it will be a place to hear the sort of chunky, club focussed grooves that have made Sidney such a unique talent.

Sidney Charles is known for his rough, dirty, no nonsense sounds. They have come on key labels like Truesoul, Hot Creations and Saved and always have irresistible bottom ends and infectious, hard hitting rhythms. This new label will continue in that fine tradition and deal in the sort of physical grooves and high energy sounds that make any dance floor sweat.

The German tastemaker has a history of A&Ring that dates back through his career, and he will bring that experience to this exciting new label. Says Sidney, "I'm launching the label as A&Ring has been a huge passion of mine for most of my career. I feel the time is right to evolve my take on the high energy house sound that I love playing out when touring the globe, while also creating a strong collective of like minded friends."

With a high impact sound that is compelling and original, the label has already signed up Barem, Bodeler and Josh Baker, while Sidney himself will also appear on the label. It all kicks off with Barem, who serves up three propulsive, stripped back house cuts, with Frenchman Djebali adding his own deep remix.

The future will bring a wealth of effective and characterful house music, as well as label showcases further down the line. The Heavy House Society, then, is now open for business.





