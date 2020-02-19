Side Door Announces The 'Side Door to SXSW' Tour

Side Door today announces the Side Door to SXSW tour - 8 showcasing artists touring down to Austin, TX for this year's SXSW conference (all dates below). Partner, GRLwood, Mir Fontane, Madison McFerrin, WHOOP-Szo, KAINA, Sen Morimoto and Hayfitz will head out on the road starting March 9, on curated tours booked using the Side Door platform.



Side Door emphasizes intimate connections between artists and audiences, by helping anyone present shows in everyday spaces. Performances on the Side Door to SXSW tour will take place in spiritual centers, homes, community centers, cafés, studios, DIY venues and event venues. Each tour will be documented along the road (follow below), culminating with an official Side Door to SXSW showcase, March 20 @ Volcom Gardens, featuring 6 of the 8 artists.



"We want to help artists by getting them to Austin with money in their pockets, having played meaningful shows along the way," says Laura Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Side Door. "It's a challenge for artists to afford the expense of getting to SXSW, let alone galvanize excitement for their showcases," adds Dan Mangan, the company's co-founder and 5-time SXSW performing artist.



Side Door believes that any space can be a venue, creating connections between performing artists and hosts. The Side Door platform prioritizes a friendly and transparent experience for all users, seeking to provide a new means for artists to tour, and helping to create a sustainable environment in an increasingly difficult touring marketplace for emerging and career musicians.



Through the platform, artists and venues are matched, events are booked, tickets and payouts are automated. With less overhead and complete transparency, artists earn more revenue, while fans gain an intimate and unique live experience.



Artists will be accompanied on the road by a multi-talented crew of photographers and videographers to capture the respective journeys.

Tour Dates:

03/09 - KAINA + Sen Morimoto - Springfield, MO @ Phil's Place

03/10 - KAINA + Sen Morimoto - Maumelle, AR @ Arkansas River House

03/13 - KAINA + Sen Morimoto - San Marcos, TX @ Wake the Dead Coffee House

03/11 - Partner + GRLwood - Royal Oak, MI @ Peace Spiritual Center

03/12 - Partner + GRLwood - Cleveland, OH @ CODA

03/13 - Partner + GRLwood - Louisville, KY @ Tim Faulkner Gallery

03/14 - Partner + GRLwood - Memphis, TN @ Pagan Mom House

03/12 - WHOOP-Szo - Cincinnati, OH @ The Mockbee

03/13 - WHOOP-Szo - St. Louis, MO @ Lemp Neighborhood Arts Center

03/16 - WHOOP-Szo - Ft. Worth, TX @ Lola's Saloon

03/13 - Madison McFerrin - Durham, NC @ NorthStar Church of the Arts

03/14 - Madison McFerrin - Nashville, TN @ Negative Space

03/17 - Madison McFerrin - Houston, TX @ S.H.A.P.E. Community Center

03/11 - Mir Fontane - Atlanta, GA @ Under the Couch

03/12 - Mir Fontane - Nashville, TN @ The Wedge Building

03/14 - Mir Fontane - Fayetteville, AR @ Nomads Fayetteville

03/17 - Mir Fontane - Houston, TX @ Sanman Studios

03/10 - Hayfitz - Brooklyn, NY @ The Tea House

03/11 - Hayfitz - Harrisburg, PA @ Little Amps Coffee Roaster

03/12 - Hayfitz - Washington, DC @ Dwayne's Place

03/13 - Hayfitz - Richmond, VA @ Orbital Music Park

03/14 - Hayfitz - Columbus, MS @ Sunstroke House

03/15 - Hayfitz - Lafayette, LA @ The Wurst Biergarten & Public Market

03/17 - Hayfitz - Denton, TX @ Killer's Tacos

Side Door official SXSW showcase, March 20 @ Volcom Garden (8:00PM-2:00AM)

08:00pm - Hayfitz

09:00pm - GRLwood

10:00pm - Madison McFerrin

11:00pm - KAINA

12:00am - WHOOP-Szo

1:00am - Mir Fontane

Since its launch, more than 2200 artists and nearly 900 venues have signed up to be part of the platform, resulting in nearly 700 Side Door bookings throughout North America. Venues can range from a record or book shop, café or barn, living room or backyard, bar or restaurant - ultimately rewarding fans of music, looking for a different live experience. With partnerships like Side Door to SXSW, Side Door is helping reimagine the touring world for the better.





