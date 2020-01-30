Shoshana Greenberg Has Announced Season Three Of Her Musical Theater Podcast, SCENE TO SONG

Shoshana Greenberg has announced the release of season three of SCENE TO SONG, a musical theater podcast, on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Hosted by musical theater writer and theater journalist Shoshana Greenberg, SCENE TO SONG is a bi-weekly podcast that brings on a guest to talk about a musical, musical theater writer, or a topic or trend in musical theater. Guests have included musical theater writers Joe Iconis and Michael R. Jackson, Goodspeed Musicals Artistic Associate Anika Chapin, and theater critic Jose Solis. The season begins with musical theater writer and theatrical producer Gregory Jacobs-Roseman and continues with writer Warren Hoffman, whose book "The Great White Way" will release a second edition next month.

"I believe musicals are a literary art form to be discussed, critiqued, and celebrated," Greenberg says of the podcast, which began in June of 2018. "We talk about them with love but also with a critical eye. The purpose of the podcast is to talk about musicals as a literary art form and to encourage others to think about and talk about musicals in this way, as well as bring this discourse to musical theater enthusiasts of all ages around the world. Musicals are often thought of as mere entertainment and are not taken seriously. SCENE TO SONG starts with the notion that musicals are a major literary art form to be discussed, critiqued, and celebrated on par with dramatic literature, novels, and poetry.

For questions, comments, or if you'd like to be a podcast guest, email scenetosong@gmail.com. SCENE TO SONG is available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Shoshana Greenberg is a lyricist, librettist, singer, and theater journalist. Musicals: "Days of Rage" and "A Story No One Knows" with Hyeyoung Kim and "Lightning Man" with Jeffrey Dennis Smith. Opera: "The Community" with Kevin Cummines with NYU and American Opera Projects. Her songs have been heard at various venues from Lincoln Center to the Duplex Cabaret Theater, where she performed her one-woman show "Not Coming Back." She has written for American Theatre Magazine, The Interval, and Women and Hollywood and serves as a contributing editor for the musical theater publication, "Musical Theater Today." She also created and hosts the musical theater podcast Scene to Song and serves as the newsletter editor and social media coordinator for The Thornton Wilder Society. M.F.A. from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU. B.A. from Barnard College. Shoshanagreenberg.com





