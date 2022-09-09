Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ship Wrek Share New Single 'Over & Over'

Ship Wrek Share New Single 'Over & Over'

The track serves as the latest preview of their forthcoming EP.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Los Angeles-based dance duo Ship Wrek return today with the soaring, nostalgic single "Over & Over," out now on Astralwerks. The track, which features the powerful vocals of Clementine Douglas, is set to be a late-summer smash. It follows the fast-rising, emotional "Help," a collaboration with John The Blind, and serves as the latest preview of their forthcoming EP.

"Over & Over" is a stadium-sized club anthem brimming with old-school energy. Over Ship Wrek's electrifying production-building from dramatic chords and hand claps to skyscraping drum rolls and explosive '90s synth stabs-vocalist Douglas declares her love. "Got me thinking you could be the one," she sings. "I wanna love you til the morning come." This is Ship Wrek at their best: a perfect harmony of visceral songwriting and rapturous, dancefloor-ready production.

The song arrives on the heels of Ship Wrek's thumping collaboration with Jauz, "Reality" (released via Spinnin' Records/Musical Freedom), and "Help," the heartfelt introduction to their upcoming EP. Ship Wrek also recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers for "The Fall," which has amassed more than 12 million global streams. The song climbed to No. 15 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and was added to flagship Spotify playlists including mint, Pop Rising, Today's Hits, danceXL, and more.

With upcoming festival performances that include Firefly, and Life Is Beautiful; a September 10 headline show in their hometown of Los Angeles at Academy LA; and additional dates with The Chainsmokers, Ship Wrek is on track to perform over 100 live shows this year. See below for the itinerary or visit their website. The duo is also playing an extensive a series of college dates this fall.

Los Angeles-based duo Ship Wrek, composed of Tripp Churchill and Collin Maguire, came together in 2019 and have become one of the most buzz-worthy production teams and performers in electronic music. With their unique sound and high energy DJ sets, the duo have caught the attention of fans, press, and industry heavyweights alike. Ship Wrek have gained support from artists such as Skrillex, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Jauz, DJ Snake, Chris Lake, Zedd and Tiësto, all of whom have played out their edits and music or collaborated with the duo.

Listen to the new single here:

Ship Wrek - Tour Dates

9/3 - Lake Ozark, MO - Lazy Gator

9/4 - New York, NY - Electric Zoo Festival 2022

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Patio At Academy LA

9/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival 2022

9/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Galla Park

9/24 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival 2022

9/30 - Madison, WI - Liquid

10/1 - Concord, NC - Breakaway Music Festival - Carolina 2022

10/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

10/19-24 - L.A. to Cabo - The Groove Cruise Cabo

10/28 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*

* supporting The Chainsmokers

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!