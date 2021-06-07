Shinedown Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced new dates for their fall headlining tour including stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, South Bend, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chattanooga, and North Augusta. The upcoming outing will also feature headlining festival appearances at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Pointfest in St. Louis, 98RockFest in Tampa, and Earthday Birthday in Orlando.

Fan club pre-sale begins June 8 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin June 9 at 10am local time. General on sale begins June 11 at 10am ET. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.

Shinedown's forthcoming tour will mark their return to the stage for the first time since December 2019, following their ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, which saw the chart-topping band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet. Shinedown will officially kick off their headlining 2021 tour on August 5 and then travel throughout the Midwest and East Coast into the fall wrapping on October 9. The Struts, Pop Evil, THEORY, Zero 9:36, and Ayron Jones, among others, will support on select dates.

The band was recently named #1 on Billboard's new Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart. PRESS HERE to read front man Brent Smith's exclusive interview with Billboard about the importance of rock radio, the band's 20-year career, and the forthcoming tour. "The goal was to get back to touring as soon as possible, and as safely as possible, because people need that release. They need to be able to be together again," Smith shares. "Music is a saving grace for a lot of people. I know it is for me. I think it's what's going to give people back their confidence."

PRESS HERE to watch Shinedown's Live in London full concert video, providing an up close and personal look at the band's world-class showmanship. The set features performances of crossover anthem "GET UP," explosive rock hit "MONSTERS," "ATTENTION ATTENTION," and "DEVIL" from their latest studio album, ATTENTION ATTENTION, as well as fan favorites such as "Sound of Madness" and "Second Chance."

The second collection of SD Limited, Shinedown's new premium apparel line, is available now in limited quantities. Conceived by Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers, SD Limited has a focus on premium quality lifestyle products, re-imagining, and elevating classic band and concert merch into everyday streetwear pieces. The new collection features a custom Dixxon Flannel and is inspired by Shinedown's albums Us and Them and Threat To Survival. Check out the collection at www.sdlimited.store. Limited individual vinyl album reissues, including some albums on never-before-released colors (Leave a Whisper - clear blue, Us and Them - clear purple, The Sound of Madness - white, and Amaryllis - rustic green. Threat to Survival and ATTENTION ATTENTION are pressed on their original, limited edition colors - clear red and clear yellow respectively) are also available at store.shinedown.com.

Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh