Sherri Sosa Joins Live Nation As President Of Venue Nation's U.S. Division

Today Live Nation announced Sherri Sosa has been enlisted to lead the company's expansive roster of owned & operated venues across the United States under its newly unveiled Venue Nation business. In her role as President of Venue Nation, Sosa will oversee all operations, business development and marketing for the leading venue management company's portfolio of 100+ venues in the U.S., including amphitheaters, ballrooms, theaters, and clubs across the country.

Sherri will work closely with Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts and Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Venue Nation, to oversee operations, growth and development of the venue management business, as well as key artist and partner relationships.

"We are excited to have Sherri join our team and lead our world-class portfolio of venues across the U.S.," said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. "Venues are the heart of the industry, where artists and fans come together for unforgettable live music, and we cannot wait to see Sherri help take Venue Nation to the next level. Her experience in bringing brand experiences to life and her passion for the guest experience are sure to energize our venues as we welcome live music back into our lives."

Sosa is a seasoned veteran with over 25 years of experience working at the intersection of entertainment, hospitality and venue operations, working the last 18 of those years for Caesars Entertainment Corporation. In her roles, she has overseen the growth of iconic brands such as the Flamingo, Paris, Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Harrah's New Orleans and more, as well as the cultivation of a new brand identity in the Linq in Las Vegas. Sherri has also been instrumental in the success of new hospitality developments ranging from celebrity chef restaurants to tourist attractions and VIP experiences. Additionally, she has a long-standing track record of being a strong champion of diversity, helping to launch a women's leadership initiative that saw an acceleration of women promoted into management roles.

"It is an incredible honor to be leading Venue Nation's robust portfolio of venues across the U.S. during this pivotal time for the industry," said Sherri Sosa. "Venues are at the heart of the live music experience, and I am excited to help continue to grow the business with the best in class venues management team at Live Nation and to be able to bridge my years of experience in entertainment and hospitality with my passion for live events."

Venue Nation is a leading venue management company, consisting of over 200 owned & operated venues across the globe, connecting artists and fans at thousands of shows each year. Venue Nation strives to provide artists and fans a one-of-a-kind experience at each of their venues from exclusive food & beverage partnerships to offering VIP, premium seats, special event services and more.

Sherri received her Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Marketing from the University of Manitoba and her Master of Business Administration from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

Photo Credit: Monique Sowinski