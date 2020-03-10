Shenandoah Announces 'Every Road' 2020 Tour
GRAMMY®, ACM and CMA Award-winning band Shenandoah has announced the first round of shows for its "Every Road" 2020 tour. The national road show kicked off last week in Nashville, Tennessee with a special intimate show at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.
"It was great to bring a little cheer to Nashville during our concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame last Friday night," says Shenandoah's Mike McGuire. "Music City and Middle Tennessee needed a little cheer after last week's tornadoes. Hopefully, we helped brighten a dark week in the town we love so much."
"It's not here we go again, it's 'we can't wait!'" says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. "Knowing everything we have in store for 2020 and all the work we've put in over the last four years, it's an overwhelming but incredible feeling to see everything coming to fruition."
MusicRow Magazine recently applauded Raybon noting that his "voice can still melt rock," while SiriusXM The Highway's Storme Warren hailed him as "one of the greatest voices in country music history."
"At the top of their game" (Digital Journal), Shenandoah is back in the studio recording its first all new and original project since 1998. Expected to release this fall, the new record will be the band's first since inking its label deal with Foundry Records. Fans can expect the same "touching, classic Shenandoah excellence" (Parade Magazine) it is known for as well as a few surprises.
Along with solo tour stops, Shenandoah will co-headline select dates with fellow '90s country group Restless Heart on the "Country Throwback" tour. Additional live concert dates will be announced soon.
Shenandoah 2020 "Every Road" Tour
March 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Northern Lights Theatre
March 22 - Vero Beach, FL - Firefighters Indian River
March 27 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
March 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Live
April 3 - Granger, TX - Cotton Club
April 4 - Lampasas, TX - Putters & Gutters
April 18 - Greenville, TX - Hunt County Fair
April 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
May 2 - Dunlap, TN - Valley Festival
May 9 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
May 16 - Sevierville, TN - Bloomin' BBQ Bluegrass
May 22 - Monticello, MS - Atwood Music Fest
May 23 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
May 30 - Fulton, MO - Callaway County 20th
June 12 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre*
June 13 - Winsted, MN - Winstock Country Music Festival
July 2 - Hayes, KS - Wild West Festival*
July 11 - Gail, TX - Country Store
July 16 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre*
July 17 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino*
July 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas*
July 23 - Warren, MN - Marshall County Fair
July 25 - Wayne, NE - Wayne County Fair*
Aug 1 - Sutton, WV - Braxton Fair
Aug 8 - Cambridge, OH - Deerassic Park*
Aug 15 - Bremen, GA - Milltown Music Hall
Aug 21 - Miles City, MT - Eastern Montana Fair
Sept 12 - Louisville, KY - Hometown Rising
Sept 26 - Rockwall, TX - Southern Junction
Oct 6 - Eminence, MO - Cross Country Trail Ride
Oct 9 - Prescott, AZ - Watson Lake*
Oct 24 - Bryan, TX - Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
*"Country Throwback" Tour with Restless Heart
Photo Credit: Glen Rose