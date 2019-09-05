Shedrub Development Fund Presents Sounds of Liberation 2019 Benefit Concert Tour

On Thursday, October 3rd in NYC and on Saturday, October 5 in Boston, MA, three world-renowned devotional musicians will reunite in song to help rebuild an earthquake-ravaged sacred site in Kathmandu. Grammy-nominated kirtan artist Krishna Das will share the stage with Ani Choying Drolma (hailed by CNN as "Nepal's rock star nun"), and Tibetan chant master Lama Tenzin Sangpo for this year's SOUNDS OF LIBERATION concerts in Boston. All three share powerful karmic links with the event's beneficiary, Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling monastery in Nepal (aka the "White Monastery"), home of Tibetan Buddhist spiritual master Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche, and its community of monks, nuns and laypeople. "This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to raise funds for an institution that's helping so many people," Krishna Das commented. "It's also an opportunity to make a statement about how all the different spiritual paths are related and blend into each other."

The devastating Nepal earthquake of 2015 claimed the lives of some 9,000 people, laying waste to the entire region. Among the damaged sacred sites was the White Monastery, founded in the 1970s by Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche's father, Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche. Many monks, nuns and other community members still lack safe living quarters and facilities, and the population of the monastery and nunnery has nearly doubled since the 2015 earthquake. This year's concert will help finance the much-needed expansion of monks' quarters, the reconstruction of the main temple at Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling, and the rebuilding of the three-year nun's retreat at Nagi Gompa.

New York: https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/sounds-of-liberation-2019. Boston: https://www.berklee.edu/events/sounds-liberation-benefit-concert-sacred-music-and-chant-nepal





