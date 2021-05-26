Sessions Presents a Juneteenth Special Concert with Grammy-Winning R&B Icon Anthony Hamilton

Sessions will present a very special concert stream by Grammy-winning multi platinum singer, songwriter, producer, actor, author, and R&B icon Anthony Hamilton.

The performance will stream on June 19 at 6PM PT/9PM ET and include an encore performance and a live group virtual meet & greet. Hamilton will perform his newest single "You Made A Fool Of Me" for the first time as part of his encore set. Tickets start at $19.99 and available at sessionslive.com/anthonyhamilton/tickets.

Exclusive merchandise will be available in bundles.

In a career spanning almost three decades, Hamilton has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, won a 2009 Grammy for "Best Traditional R&B Performance" and performed for President Barack Obama. A prolific artist, Hamilton has also collaborated with a diverse array of musicians from Al Green, Buddy Guy, and Santana to 2Pac, Rick Ross, Gorillaz, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, and Mark Ronson. He has also contributed music to several films including Django Unchained, Barbershop 2, and Baby Boy.

"I'm excited to extend myself and my music to such a great platform and musical experience. Sessions Live connects me to the people that matter, my fans. All while seeing the importance of me as a brand. Loving what I do and making a good living feels even better," says Anthony. "It's an honor for us to host such an artistic visionary as Anthony," said Tim Westergren,

Sessions co-founder and former Founder and CEO of Pandora. "There are so many ways to bring to light his formidable talents on an interactive platform such as this, on a global scale. We have no doubt this show will kickoff the start of a long and fruitful relationship."

Sessions is co-founded by digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long time developer of virtual games Gordon Su. Sessions is the only live streaming solution providing all of the necessary components for musicians to succeed: audience development, fan engagement, and state of the art monetization drawn from the most advanced techniques of virtual gaming. Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences 24/7. From pop and hip-hop to country and classical, there's an artist for every music fan in Sessions.

Since the start of 2021, Sessions has expanded the platform's focus from just musical performances to staging various cultural events including "Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year 2021 Pageant" this March, Joy Ruckus Club 3, featuring over 180 Asian American artists from around the world making it the largest ever Asian American virtual music festival in the world, plus Valentine's Eve with Grammy Winner CeeLo Green.

Available online and on all mobile devices worldwide, artists and fans can play more, earn more, experience more in Sessions.