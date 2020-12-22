Sessions Presents An Evening With Country Music Superstar Dallas Smith And Friends

Sessions is excited to announce a special livestream performance by Country Music Superstar Dallas Smith & friends featuring Josh Ramsay, Jojo Mason, Shaw, Austin and Kristin Carter on January 30 at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST. Recently voted CCMA 'Entertainer of the Year', Smith is the unmistakable multi-platinum-certified talent behind such award winning albums as 2016's Side Effects and 2020's Timeless. Originally part of rock band Default, formed in 1999, Smith went solo in 2012 with his debut album Jumped Right In and has been racking up a steady stream of accolades including ten No. 1 hits like "Autograph," "Drop," "Timeless," "Tippin' Point," "Wastin Gas" and more ever since. Special guests to be announced.

Sessions is fast becoming a go-to hub for country music live streams with rising and established musicians eager to take advantage of the new platform's marketing strength and audience engagement. Most recently legendary artist Hank Williams Jr. performed his first and only hybrid livestream that grossed over 6 figures.

Meanwhile, Scotty McCreery gained over 50 million impressions for his performance. Other country artists who have performed on the platform include Lee Brice, Adam Doleac, Darby, Emily Ann Roberts, Jon Langston, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, The Shadowboxers, Spencer Crandall, Scotty McCreery, and Temecula Road. Sessions creates an opportunity for artists to put on performances that are simultaneously more intimate but virtually reach wider audiences.

"Hank's show is a great example of the power of livestreaming on a platform like Sessions. With our ability to market this show globally, an enormous audience around the world were 'in the room' for this special experience," says Tim Westergren, Sessions Co-Founder and former Pandora founder. "And through our interactive features, fans were able to connect with the artist in an exciting new way." In this way, Sessions is amplifying the reach and revenue potential for the world's working musicians.