Sessanta Expands Dates to Southeastern U.S. Tour

Sessanta, the recently announced tour that finds Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for an unparalleled live experience, have extended the trek, with newly added Southeastern U.S. dates on-sale this Friday, Oct. 6.

“Although I am slowly going deaf with all the rock song touring, and the aging and what not,” Maynard James Keenan shares, “the thunderous cacophony of whining and crying from the places we aren't playing Sessanta was heard loud and clear. But instead of being a grumpy old fart and calling you all a Waahhhmnulance, we decided to book a few more shows. Thank you @poopoopeepee69, @blunthole420 and many others for changing our minds. U.S. only though. I gotta be in bed by 7:30.”

Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was a one-time celebration. Much like that fabled evening, commemorating Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

The tour's unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

"It took some massaging, and some long rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014," says Keenan of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle's first live performances since 2018. "Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer."

Tickets for the new dates are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 am local time, with VIP options and ticketing links available via Click Here.

Additional performances/cities will be announced soon.

Sessanta dates:

April 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Walnut Creek

April 9 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 10 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheatre

April 12 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory

April 13 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

April 18 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 20 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre SOLD OUT

April 23 West Valley City, UT Maverick Center SOLD OUT

April 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

April 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

photo credit: Travis Shinn