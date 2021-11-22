Seori Performers 'Lovers In The Night' for Vevo's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

"It was such an honor to be on stage as Vevo's 2022 DSCVR Artist to Watch. I was so excited throughout the whole time I was shooting, and was so proud of myself as an artist. I am looking forward to the future since I've started off with Vevo DSCVR."

- Seori

"In a world where music is proving to be more about feeling and less about language barriers, Seori exemplifies what it means to be a universal storyteller. She lured us in with her debut project, ?depacse ohw, with themes of escapism executed seamlessly through both her Korean and English lyrics. Seori's effortless ability to bring her words to life through her signature pop-influenced, R&B sound is such a breath of fresh air and we couldn't be more ecstatic to have her in this year's Artists to Watch class."

- Cynthia Todd, Associate Manager, Talent Booking

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

Seori is building a world of her very own. It's atmospheric and intimate, the hallmarks of the Korean singer-songwriter's genre-defying sound. Her music exists somewhere in the space between fantasy and reality, an enigmatic fusion of soft R&B and alternative pop.

Born Baek Sohyun, Seori was writing and composing her own material at 19 years old, but it wasn't until she began releasing videos in 2019 that she started to gain the attention of global audiences thanks to the popularity of her cover videos, which went viral in South Korea, helping her cultivate a dedicated following. Her debut EP ?depacse ohw was released in May 2020, with each of the six tracks written and composed by Seori in a mix of Korean and English, containing her ruminations about life and escapism.

