Sebastián Yatra Confirms Latin Grammys, Nabs First AMA & 'Dharma' Tour

Multi-platinum Colombian-American Sebastián Yatra is confirmed to participate in the Latin GRAMMYs live broadcast on November 17th, announced this morning honoring his 4 nominations this year, including categories "Album of the Year" for his multi-platinum album "Dharma" and "Best Pop Song" for his smash single "Tacones Rojos". Celebrations are also in order for Sebastián Yatra's first-ever American Music Award nomination for his performance of "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's Encanto.

The Latin music sensation also prepares for the final date of the Dharma Tour tour in North America headlining Puerto Rico on November 12th at Coca-Cola Music Hall. Sebastián has put in the work and "15 years later, his hustle has taken him straight to the top," writes E! News in a conversation about his Dharma tour and journey to stardom before the energetic penultimate show at Boston's Orpheum Theater - watch a recap of the North America 'Dharma tour' tour here!

Sebastian Yatra's most recent album, "Dharma," which is 4x platinum in the United States, showcases the versatility of this musical genius across different music styles. The album is comprised of 17 songs that transcend genres, has achieved multi platinum certifications around the world, hhas accrued 9.1 billion combined streams and has scored the #1 spot in the Global and US debut album chart in Spotify.

'Dharma' reached the #1 spot in Billboard's Latin Streaming chart and in the Latin Songs Digital Sales chart. The album took the #23 spot on Spotify globally and Top 10 in seven countries, including #2 in Spain and #4 in Argentina, Ecuador and Peru. "Dharma" is 2x Diamond in Colombia, 2x Diamond in Peru, 8x Platinum in Ecuador, Platinum in Venezuela, 37x platinum in Chile, Gold in Argentina, 3x Platinum and Gold in Mexico, 3x Diamond in Central America, and Gold in Spain.

The 27-year old multi-hyphenate has amassed 29.6 Billion combined streams and nearly 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotions and his mellifluous voice melts hearts across the globe. The Colombian talent has graced prestigious international magazine covers and has served as a vocal coach on The Voice Kids Spain.

Following the Dharma tour, the chart-topping multi-platinum talent will begin filming the newly announced movie from Stampede Ventures, "Space Cadet," where he will be acting alongside Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union, and Tom Hopper. This follows acting debut on Netflix's "Once Upon A time...Happily Never After".