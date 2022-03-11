Sean Paul Returns With 'How We Do It' Featuring Pia Mia

Ready for another scorching season, multi-award-winning Billboard chart topper Sean Paul returns with a brand new single and music video entitled "How We Do It" featuring multi-platinum artist Pia Mia via Island Records.

Of the release, Sean shared "This new single "How We Do It" is our way to show the listeners, how we dance, how we enjoy life, and how we stay fresh. Big up to Pia Mia, when we started recording this track we knew right away we wanted her on this single and she hit it out the park."

The track pops off as an international anthem. Its energy dips in and out of island-inflected dancehall beats, slick R&B, and swaggering pop. Sean Paul leans into the production with a smooth and slick flow before multiplatinum artist, actress, and presence Pia Mia counters with an instantly unforgettable chorus.

The accompanying visual, directed by Briana Gonzales, seamlessly translates this vibe to the screen as their chemistry instantly sizzles. Bathed in colorful spotlights, a gang of dancers surrounds Sean Paul and Pia Mia in a shallow pool. As water splashes, one showstopping dance routine after another transfixes. It notably serves as a reunion since Sean Paul appeared on the remix of Pia Mia's "Hot" two years ago. Once again, he has ignited a genre-breaking global banger of epic proportions.

Most importantly, it sets the stage for more music and surprises from Sean Paul in 2022. For now, rock to "How We Do It!"

Meanwhile, his single "Dynamite" ft. Sia has eclipsed 26.8 million Spotify streams and 6 million YouTube views on the futuristic music video. "Dynamite" marked a highly anticipated follow-up collaboration between the genre-bending artists since their smash hit "Cheap Thrills," also produced by Greg Kurstin, which has generated over 1.6 billion YouTube views since its 2016 release.

Listen to the new single here: