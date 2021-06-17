Sean Combs Signs With WME

Sean Combs, along with Combs Enterprises and Endeavor today announced the launch of "The Excellence Program," which aims to be one of the largest virtual development programs and resume databases for aspiring entertainment executives from underrepresented communities. The partnership comes on the heels of Combs' signing with WME across all areas.

The Excellence Program will launch July 12, 2021, and will be free and accessible to eligible students with an interest in breaking into entertainment, marketing, music or fashion. The six week program will include sessions spanning across categories such as Touring and Performing, Professional Development, The Business of Entertainment, and Storytelling. Sessions will be taught by a curated list of industry heavyweights including Joey Bada$$, Cari Champion, Victor Cruz, Bill Duffy, Desiree Gruber, Terrence Jenkins, Reggie Love, Marshawn Lynch, French Montana, Guy Oseary, Rajon Rondo, Lindsey Vonn, Gus Wenner and Jeff Burroughs alongside executives from Amazon Studios, Amazon Web Services, MSG Entertainment, REVOLT MEDIA, COMBS ENTERPRISES, WME, Endeavor Content and IMG Models.

Combs will kick off the program with a session on 'Igniting the Excellence in You'. Once the program is completed, top participants will be considered for internships in the aforementioned companies and entered into a master database "resume book" to be shared across relevant companies in an effort to diversify hiring pipelines and recruiting industry-wide. Combs Enterprises and Endeavor have each committed to hiring interns and entry level employees from "The Excellence Program".

"Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it's been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion," Combs stated. "Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries."

"The Excellence Program helps ensure access and education are available to all who possess the talent, vision and creativity necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry," said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel. "We hope it serves as a catalyst to break down barriers and create content that better reflects the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with Sean in bringing this program to life."

HBCU in LA, NALIP, Brown Girls Dream, Asian American Collective, Reel Works and Diverso have joined "The Excellence Program" as partners, while racial justice non-profit Color Of Change has partnered with Combs and Endeavor to lead coursework on ways to effectively impact change in the workplace. Companies who sign on will be encouraged to adopt measures from Color Of Change's #ChangeIndustries Initiative, which secures commitments to roadmaps for change from the corporations that set culture, with the goal of increasing Black empowerment, safety, and equitable culture change. The initiative currently includes three verticals, "#ChangeHollywood," "#ChangeFashion," and "#ChangeMusic" framework.

"The Excellence Program" builds on the recent success of Endeavor's "Summer Series" and "NXT" programs, which welcomed more than 10,000 participants into courses taught by leaders across entertainment, sports and fashion.

Registration information for "The Excellence Program" and full schedule are available at EndeavorImpact.com.