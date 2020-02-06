Sea Girls Share Music Video for 'Ready For More'

The UK's Sea Girls kicked off 2020 off by tearing through a rapturous European headline tour and today they unleash a brand new video for their life-affirming new single "Ready For More," taken from their forthcoming new EP Under Exit Lights - out March 6 via Polydor.

Watch below!

The video was directed by Sophia & Robert (Odelay Films - Pale Waves, The Kooks, David Guetta) and Sea Girls sinler Henry Camamile notes, "it is a thinly veiled dark message in vibrant frenzied and down the rabbit hole way." On the themes of the video, Henry continues. "The video for 'Ready For More' is one part Alice, one part Harley, and I think a lot of me. At the time of writing it I was so unsure of who I was, what I was doing or if I could trust myself. I was my own worst enemy." Revealing the band's artistic qualities the video is mixed with encapsulating performance shots, while delving deep into the mindset Camamile's song writing at the time "Ready For More" was written.

2019 was quite a year for Sea Girls, one of the UK's most exciting new bands, named after a misheard lyric from a Nick Cave song. They signed a major record deal with Polydor, toured the globe, triumphed at Reading and played their biggest UK show to date when they sold out London's Forum. December saw the band make their first trip to the U.S. where they played to packed rooms in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Sea Girls are a band aiming first and foremost at being the singalong torch bearers for a whole new generation. Much of their success is driven by their energetic live performances and uncanny ability to write songs including the pneumatic, infectious punch of "Call Me Out," "All I Want To Hear You Say," "Damage Done," and "Violet" (which earned the coveted "Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World" upon release).

In March Sea Girls will release the brand new EP, Under Exit Lights, featuring more infectious jagged life songs and in April play their biggest UK tour yet. "The lyrics for these songs draw their soul from my life of late nights and the mornings after - about being young and going out a lot," Henry explains. "It involves dark thoughts, anxiety, but ends in hope, positivity and optimism."

Sea Girls are spreading their wings around the globe. Seeing them live gives you that feeling of being wrapped up in a band who seize the euphoric and turn it into something vital and real in front of your eyes, that feeling is what makes Sea Girls special. Emblazoned front and centre it's what Sea Girls bust and pulse with - a band aiming first and foremost at being the sing-a-long torch bearers for a whole new generation.

Sea Girls tour dates

4/16 Birmingham, O2 Institute

4/17 Manchester, O2 Ritz Sold Out

4/18 Glasgow, The Garage Sold Out

4/23 London, The Roundhouse

'Under Exit Lights' EP Track Listing:

Ready For More

Why Won't You Admit

Closer

Violet

Timeless

Soldier On





