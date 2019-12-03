Scotland's First Ever Electronic Music Conference to Arrive in July 2020

On Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July, Scotland's first ever Electronic Music Conference 2020 (SEMCON2020) will bring more than 100 industry insiders, speakers and experts to The Corn Exchange, Edinburgh for two days of essential seminars, workshops, product showcases and plenty more that promise to bring the whole industry together for two unmissable days of knowledge sharing and networking. A very limited number of early bird academy passes costing just £35 + BF are available now.

The first wave of hosts and industry leading brands participating at SEMCON2020 include Void Acoustics, Point Blank Music School, Beatport, Defected, Wunderground, DJ Growth Lab, Game Over, SKapade Studios, Label Worx, Data Transmission, Platform808, Skiddle and AFEM, who will all bring their individual expertise and knowledge to deliver the best possible opportunities.

This is the first of what will become an annual conference and essential meeting point for the whole of the Scottish dance music industry in the historic, versatile and atmospheric location of The Corn Exchange in Edinburgh. Scotland famously thrives on electronic music and all that shines through with this specially curated series of showcases, educational activities, immersive forums and of course after dark parties right in the heart of Edinburgh.

All facets of the industry will be covered in great depth and detail. There will be 1800 attendees per day, all under one roof in a main auditorium, with seven rooms, two professional theatres, product masterclasses in a 500 sqm exhibition and demo market, 400 capacity networking bar and live feed with International Artists across both days.

There will be conversations with leading delegates, product showcases, workshops, masterclasses, skills development classes, networking, product demos, a boost breakfast with Data Transmission, profiling school, A&R feedback on your music, and huge exhibit of all the latest technology that sinks you deep into the dance world on many different levels and seeks to arm you with expertise and knowledge.

Passes allow the holder access to the Main Academy Auditorium, Demo Market, Networking Zone, LabelWorx Mix Tank and discounted tickets for all after parties, and there will also be bolt on options for this ticket type coming soon so keep your eyes on http://bit.ly/SEMCON2020

The near future will also bring various other ticket types including:

Full Professional Pass (Entry to main academy and all professional seminars, workshops and Point Blank Music School)

Very Limited AAA Platinum Pass - (VIP entry to exclusive after party with secret guest DJ's, All SEMCON professional events, All main academy events, Access to the VIP lounge, A platinum attendee bag worth £120)

A&R Feedback Forum 1-2-1 Appointments.

Boost Breakfast with Graeame Farmer from Data Transmission - (10 tickets per day only)

Profiling School with Luke Curtis from Platform808 (Limited availability)

This is the ultimate conference that Scotland has long needed, so move fast to secure your place at this historic inaugural event.

Website: http://www.semconference.co.uk/

Tickets: http://tiny.cc/2rz6gz

SEMCON Partners: http://tiny.cc/x0z6gz





