Saxsboy KD Is Back With New Single 'Bumpfire'

An artist to watch this year, Houston-born rapper Saxkboy KD unveils a new single entitled “Bumpfire” available at all digital partners via Cash Money Records.

“Bumpfire” is a catchy banger with a slick keyboard loop simmering over a punchy beat. The accompanying visual highlights KD’s confidence and charisma.

In 2024, he shows no signs of slowing down as he represents a new dawn for Houston hip-hop. Last month, he released “Saxk Sh*t” and earned a spotlight on the cover of Pandora's 'Houston of Hip Hop' playlist and continues to gain traction on DSPs, piling up 113K YouTube views on the music video.

“Saxk Sh*t” also landed in the wake of the buzzing “All Doves.” The music video has already reeled in over 146K YouTube views and counting. ATTACK THE CULTURE proclaimed, “It’s a chin up and grind time for Houston rap artist Saxkboy KD in 2024. So what better way to get into zone than zoning out with an anthem like the ‘All Doves’ music video?”

Since signing with Cash Money last year, KD continues to captivate new audiences, garner media coverage, and build momentum with each release including: “Spells,” “Candy (Sweet & Juicy)” featuring Lah Pat, and a collaborative EP with fellow H-Town rapper That Mexican OT, The Show Must Go On. The EP has amassed 11M+ global streams and the official video for the lead single, "Just Talking" surpassed 1M+ views. The critically acclaimed EP and singles have earned co-signs from All Hip Hop, Hype Magazine, Remixed Magazine, Dirty Glove Bastard, and more. Saxkboy KD also dropped a Chopped and Screwed Version of the EP produced by Houston's own, the legendary OG Ron C The Show Must Go On: Chopped Not Slopped.

About Saxkboy KD

Saxkboy KD ignites a blaze amidst new hip-hop hopefuls. His melodic drawl a familiar but rebellious rendition of Deep South storytelling, is reminiscent of the late 80s legends of “Dirty Souf” rappers UGK. His moniker, Saxkboy KD, naturally came from a reputation of always having sacks cash on him and an abbreviation of his actual name.

High stepping into manhood, Saxkboy KD has already lived a life that rivals most urban fiction. Born at the family reunion in Jasper, Texas, he was destined to be a musically inclined child rocking front porches and living rooms since he was seven while vibing with family and friends to old school RnB hits and soul jams. Some of Saxkboy KD’s earliest Hip-Hop influences were already legends including Ice Cube & Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and the Wu-Tang Clan. Their lyrics began to hold new meaning as Saxkboy KD’s life hit hardest during adolescence.

