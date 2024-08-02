Saweetie Releases New Song 'My Best'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated recording artist/entrepreneur Saweetie has had the summer on lock after releasing her addictive single, “NANi,” which took the Internet by storm. Off the heels of her last release, Saweetie continues the momentum with “My Best” - an unapologetic anthem about knowing your worth! Watch the video HERE via Warner Records.

Directed by WaterWippinEvan, “My Best” is a visual journey of Saweetie’s growth and evolution. Shot at her old high school in Elk Grove, Sacramento, Saweetie gives viewers a front-row seat to her own nostalgic reflections. The video features a powerful contrast of shots of young Saweetie and present-day Saweetie walking through her childhood neighborhood and reflecting on personal memories.

The track pairs Saweetie's empowered and catchy lyrics with a flow that comes to her effortlessly before stating, "you don't deserve my best." Always serving main character energy, Saweetie is confident in who she is as an artist and isn't afraid to call out those who don't have her best interests at heart. "My Best" celebrates Saweetie's journey while paying homage to the people and places that have been instrumental in her rise.

Saweetie is wasting no time in 2024. Earlier this year, Saweetie released the lush anthem “Richtivities,” and recently surprised fans at Diljit Dosanjh’s sold-out show at the Crypto Arena to perform their lively collaboration “Khutti.” She’s also partnered with Postmates and The Boiling Crab to bring a unique dining experience to homes nationwide. Continuing her foray into television, Saweetie guest starred on an episode of STARZ’s hit series BMF and served as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

As a dynamic powerhouse, Saweetie continues to solidify herself as a multifaceted artist with her chart-topping songs, successful collaborations, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating on-screen performances. Born Diamonté Harper in Northern California, Saweetie was raised in a multi-ethnic household with her father being of African-American descent and her mother being of Filipino-Chinese descent. Saweetie was exposed to a wide range of music genres, which would later influence her own sound and identity as a trailblazer for young, culturally diverse individuals around the world. After attending USC and earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Saweetie began to focus on her music career. Since then, Saweetie has accumulated over 5.4 billion career streams from her chart-topping hits such as the RIAA certified platinum “Tap In” and 4x platinum “My Type” and "Best Friend," featuring Doja Cat, which also earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations. In addition to numerous awards and accolades in the music space, Saweetie has also launched her own jewelry line “ICY'' while also solidifying herself as a global brand through her brand partnerships and campaigns with companies such as McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing to name a few. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning so many different avenues, Saweetie’s global influence continues to grow with each subsequent project.

Photo Credit: Lexis Rother

