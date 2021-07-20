Saul Share 'Looking to Fight' Video

Iowa-based rock quartet SAUL - brothers Blake Bedsaul [lead vocals] and Zach Bedsaul [lead guitar, backup vocals], William McIlravy [bass, backup vocals], and Myles Clayborne [drums] - have just shared the video for the new single "Looking to Fight," which spins a tale of internal struggle. Watch it here.

Blake Bedsaul pulls back the curtain on the deeper meaning behind the song, saying, "'Looking to Fight' is a moment of introspection. Ask yourself this: Am I the hero or the villain in any given situation? After a long hard look into how I was dealing with my emotions, I realized that I was the villain of my own story. But don't just apologize. Take responsibility for your actions and own up to them. Make the change to be someone to fight for - not against."

"Looking to Fight" is taken from Saul's debut full-length Rise As Equals, out now on Spinefarm. The album has already garnered 16 million streams and counting since its Fall 2020 release. The band also enjoyed its best-performing active rock radio song to date with "King of Misery."



Loudwire praised the band for crafting "punchy anthems with immediate sing-along choruses." Elsewhere, Cryptic Rock called Rise As Equals "a more than solid debut from a band whose name you need to know." Flying Fiddlesticks labeled it "a stab at the heart of mediocrity that rises above the tide of ordinary heavy music."



Saul show no signs of slowing down. The band will return to the road this summer and they are eager to forge that direct connection with their fans, known as "Equals," live, onstage, and in the flesh again. They will be appearing at various festivals and other shows before hitting the road with Atreyu, Crown the Empire, and more. All dates are below.



Additionally, Saul have teamed up with Fancircles to create a community platform for their beloved army of fans - The Equals. The band is setting a precedent in next-level fan engagement and sees Fancircles as perfect partners to deliver exclusive content, giveaways, live broadcasts, sneak previews of new songs and videos, and much more, in a safe space that is focused entirely on building The Equals community. Learn more here.

SAUL ON TOUR:

8/7 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon (Sturgis)*

8/8 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverFestFM*

8/10 - Minot, ND - The O'Riginal Bar & Nightclub

8/11 - Fargo, ND The Hall - Fargo Brewing Company

8/14 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR Riot Fest*

8/19 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

8/20 - Glen Flora, WI - Northwood Rock Rally*

8/21 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy's Music Venue

9/10 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

9/11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

9/24 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Festival*

*Festival Dates

WITH ATREYU, CROWN THE EMPIRE, + MORE:

11/9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

11/10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

11/11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

11/13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

11/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11/17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

11/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

11/20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

11/23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

11/24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

11/27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

12/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

12/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

12/3 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC

12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

12/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12/7 - Denver, CO - The Summit

12/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12/10 - Bosie, ID - Knitting Factory

12/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland

12/12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

12/14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

12/15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory