Sarah McLachlan Returns to Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night Engagement

Following three sold-out performances in 2019, celebrated singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will return to Wynn Las Vegas's Encore Theater in February 2020. For three nights only, Feb. 19-22, fans can enjoy "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling." Tickets for the performances go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

The intimate setting of Encore Theater allows audiences to feel closer than ever to McLachlan as she reveals the stories behind some of her most popular hits like "I Will Remember You," "Angel," "Building a Mystery," and more. Accompanied only by cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith, McLachlan will give an insider's look into her songs as they were written.

Ticket Information

Dates: Feb. 19, 21-22 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.50 - $179.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

McLachlan's career stretches more than 30 years and has resulted in three GRAMMY Awards, 12 Juno Awards, and over 40 million albums sold worldwide. In addition to her musical talents, McLachlan is also passionate about philanthropy and founded non-profit organization the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk and underserved youth.





