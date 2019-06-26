San Fermin Unveil THE HUNGER, Avant-Pop Project Signs With Sony Music Masterworks

San Fermin is back with "The Hunger," their first new single to be released via bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone's new imprint Better Company, in partnership with Sony Music Masterworks. "The Hunger" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; the track is accompanied by a gorgeous music video, streaming via San Fermin's official YouTube channel below.

"'The Hunger' is the result of a late-night discussion with a female friend about the difficulties of dating in the city," says San Fermin composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Ludwig-Leone. "There's a line, why'd I wear these fing shoes, that's basically lifted right from that conversation. I think there's something heroic in the process of getting your hopes up time and again, even in the face of constant disappointment.

"The singer is Samia, who came into the studio and nailed it right away, with this mixture of I-don't-give-a-s energy and vulnerability that's perfect for the song. In the verse, she describes an endless string of bad dates-even the melody is a relentless monotone that leaves her out of breath. But then when the chorus hits, there's a modulation in the harmony that reflects the mental gymnastics required to do it all over again. It's both a release and an attempt to psych herself up for another round. Trying to project confidence while dealing with disappointment and insecurity is an experience I think a lot of people can relate to."

"With the video," Ludwig-Leone adds, "I wanted to illustrate the euphoria that happens when she finally stops caring about what the other person thinks. All the accumulated wine glasses and detritus from past failures gets destroyed and she just let's go and dances."

With the release of "The Hunger" and announcement of a wide-ranging North American tour, San Fermin hints at more new music to come. The dates get underway October 16 at Concord, NH's Capitol Center for the Arts and then continue through a hometown tour finale set for December 6 at New York's Brooklyn Steel. Fan presales begin Wednesday, June 26 at 10 am (local); General Admission sales begin Friday, June 28 at 10 am (local). Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.sanferminband.com/tour.

SAN FERMIN

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019

OCTOBER

16 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

17 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

18 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

19 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Hall

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

29 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Ballroom

30 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth

NOVEMBER

1 - Vancouver, BC - New Hollywood Theater

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

13 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

16 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

17 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

19 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

20 - Carrboro, NC - The ArtsCenter

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

DECEMBER

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

ADDITIONAL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

The visionary project of Brooklyn-based composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Ludwig-Leone, San Fermin has earned worldwide praise for its ingenious pairing of pop-minded melodies with lushly avant-garde arrangements. Formed in 2013 - shortly after Ludwig-Leone completed a job assisting composer Nico Muhly - San Fermin made their debut with a self-titled LP hailed by NPR as "one of the year's most ambitious, evocative, and moving records." Hailed by Rolling Stone for "(channeling) quarter-life existentialism through sophisticated wind and string compositions," JACKRABBIT, the band's sophomore outing, arrived in 2015, debuting at #8 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" chart. BELONG followed two years later, earning applause from the likes of The Line of Best Fit as "an intricate, technically awe-inspiring LP with many narrow pathways to explore," and The New Yorker, praising the album's "lovely baroque arrangements, analog eclecticism, and lavish harmonies."

Equally inventive on stage as in the studio, Ludwig-Leone and San Fermin have spent much of the band's existence on the road, including sold out headline shows around the world, international festival sets, and tours supporting such like-minded artists as St. Vincent, The National, Arctic Monkeys, and alt-J.





