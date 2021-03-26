Sammy Sadler Breathes New Life Into 80's Hit 'She's Crazy For Leaving'

Sammy Sadler is announcing the pre-order of his upcoming 1989 album with an energetic cover of "She's Crazy For Leaving." Sadler's rendition of this Rodney Crowell hit from 1988 brings back the era of pedal steel guitars, with a modern twist. The song was originally number one on the country charts in 1988 and during this decade, Sadler recorded three No. 1 independent singles, had four "Top 15" records on the Texas Music Chart, and logged three Billboard country singles with John Anderson and Steve Wariner. 30 years later, Sadler is breathing new life into this classic 80's hit with crystal clear vocals and that classic country sound. Listen to "She's Crazy For Leaving" here and pre-order 1989 here.

"It's an honor for me to record songs for my new album, 1989, from an era of what, in my opinion, was and is a time of the greatest country music ever made and produced. The 80's. 'She's Crazy For Leaving' is one of those songs I did in my live shows that always gets the crowd grooving. I hope I've done it justice. It's a real favorite of mine," said Sadler.

Sadler's anticipated album, 1989, features revitalized covers from that great year in country music, along with duets from the biggest stars of the era. 1989 was when Sadler made his country music debut before his career was derailed by the infamous "Murder on Music Row," in which he was severely injured and had to retire from music. Now, Sadler is ecstatic to be making music again and for the upcoming release of 1989, his first project after signing with BFD/Audium Nashville earlier this year.

In 1989, Sammy Sadler, an acclaimed newcomer to the country music scene, found chart success with a cover of Aaron Neville's "Tell It Like It Is" on Evergreen Records. His follow up single "You Made It Easy" charted as well, but as he was gearing up to release his debut album, Sadler was wounded in the unfortunate murder of Cash Box magazine chart director Kevin Hughes. It took almost a decade for him to recover and release new music, starting with his 2004 release Hard On A Heart on the Tri Label. The title track charted in the Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart as well as No. 1 in Europe for multiple weeks. Sadler released another album, Heart Shaped Like Texas in 2009 on Audium Records. After Audium transitioned to Koch Records before being sold to E1, he found success with "I'll Always Have Denver" featuring Steve Wariner and "No Place To Land," but that was where it ended for Sadler when E1 closed. Since then, he has continued to tour with Doug Stone in 2012 and Ken Mellons and Jeff Carson on the "Taking The Country Back Tour" in 2015. He has had 4 Top 15 records on the Texas Music Chart and was named Male Vocalist for Dallas/Fort Worth in 1993. Sadler returned in 2019 to release a book recounting the famous "Murder on Music Row" and is in the studio working on a new album to be released in 2021. Sammy's story is far from over, in fact, it's just begun.

Listen to "She's Crazy for Leaving" here: