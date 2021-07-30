Sammy Johnson Releases New 'Acoustic Sessions' Album

Multi-platinum New Zealand singer-songwriter Sammy Johnson has released his brand new 'Acoustic Sessions' album via tastemaker label Mensch House Records across all digital platforms. 'Acoustic Sessions' sees a more stripped-down Sammy Johnson with a collection of entirely acoustic songs that digs deep through his catalog to compile a series of fan favorites.

To celebrate the launch of his new acoustic album, Sammy Johnson has released a full acoustic concert online via his Youtube channel below. The show was recorded in New Zealand and features Sammy with a full band and backup singers to perfectly accentuate the smooth essence of his signature sound.

"Filming 'Acoustic Sessions' was such a great experience for me, and the perfect distraction in the midst of a global pandemic," said Sammy Johnson. "Working with Nafu and the Backline Band was an absolute honor as well- most of these guys were fresh out of music school, and being one of the first artists they've worked with was very rewarding for everyone involved. I'm so glad to have the performance documented and available for all my fans to watch from the comfort of their homes. As always, thank you for the support and I hope you enjoy it... If you like this, you'll love what's next."

Somewhere between the charisma of Frank Sinatra, the empathetic tone of Bob Marley, and the smooth and sultry vocal runs of Lauryn Hill, lives the warm and kind voice of Sammy Johnson. An Australian native, Sammy Johnson embraces his Maori and Polynesian roots to create positive and uplifting music. Blending together island reggae, soul, and jazz vibes with heartfelt lyrics, Sammy's sound is exhilarating and intoxicating.

Now based in the U.S., Sammy has seemingly exploded on the market selling out venues across the country, as more and more fans have discovered his genre-bending skills as a songwriter and his smooth croon. Touring with the likes of Common Kings and The Green, as well as headlining One Love Music Festival to a captivated crowd of over 15,000, Sammy Johnson has emerged as one of the cannot-miss live acts of the genre.