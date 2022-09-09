Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release New Single 'Funky Feng Shui'

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Sammy Hagar today debuted, "Funky Feng Shui," the third single and video off his upcoming album "Crazy Times," with his Billboard chart-topping supergroup The Circle.

"Funky Feng Shui," is an original track created by the band as a warmup jam that they'd play backstage before concerts. The band initially recorded just two verses of the song as part of their Lockdown 2020 sessions. Sammy finished writing the track when the band recorded the album in 2021 with producer Dave Cobb, who also plays rhythm guitar on the song.

"Funky Feng Shui," is available today on all digital and streaming platforms. The CD and vinyl configurations, including a translucent red color vinyl exclusive, are available for pre-order. The video was directed by Travis Detweiler and produced by Chris and Aimee Kurtz.

The album, set for release on Friday, Sept. 30 via Ume, finds Hagar, fellow Hall of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson traveling to Nashville's historic RCA Studio A to record with 8-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Cobb, who grew up obsessively listening to Hagar, set out to record "the definitive Sammy Hagar record." The new album includes 10 songs, nine of which Hagar wrote or co-wrote, along with the notable cover, "Pump It Up."

Sammy explained about the making of the video, "The video was a blast to film because the director kept screaming just remember there's gonna be a 50-foot woman stepping over you guys while you're performing."

In support of the album's release, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have been headlining their critically acclaimed "Crazy Times" summer U.S. tour. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum, the amphitheater tour has played major cities throughout the U.S. and wraps on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Sacramento, CA.

Following the tour, Hagar will celebrate his 75th birthday at his annual week of Birthday Bash concerts at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

For more than five decades, Sammy Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest best-selling supergroup, The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide.

Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love," and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar's development and 9-figure sale of his Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in 2008 is widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend.

His portfolio of spirits now includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila, and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., as well as several restaurants. Never one to hit the brakes, he's also found success in publishing, TV, radio and beyond, including five seasons of his hit TV show, "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar," and as host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown," his syndicated radio show that's broadcast on 90+ U.S. stations.

He's also a #1 NYT bestselling author, a dedicated philanthropist and since January 5, 2022, the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos, an honor he was bestowed in recognition of his longtime investment in the people and economy of Mexico.

Watch the new music video here: