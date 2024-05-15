Samia Shares 'Making Breakfast (Twin Peaks Cover)' Ahead of Tour With Bleachers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Samia has returned with a cover of “Making Breakfast” by Grand Jury labelmates, Twin Peaks. This new rendition comes just ahead of Samia’s Tour Dates supporting Bleachers and commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Grand Jury label, which began in 2014 with the release of Twin Peaks’ album Wild Onion, on which the beloved original version of “Making Breakfast” appears.

According to Samia: "I was already a massive Twin Peaks fan when I met with Grand Jury, so when I signed there I was just so thrilled to be on the same roster as them. Wild Onion was like a lightning strike of a record. And ‘Making Breakfast’ is just a perfectly-written song, painfully simple and effortlessly cool. It was my first choice as soon as I was approached about doing a cover. I hope we did it justice."

This year, Samia has graced the covers of Vulkan Magazine and byline, and Rolling Stone recently called her “one of indie rock's most poignant songwriters” in their Future 25 issue celebrating rising artists, remarking on how Samia is “better than almost anyone at turning fleeting moments into poetry” following the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, 2023’s Honey.

Honey and its singles landed on various 2023 year-end best-of lists including Rolling Stone, The FADER, Vulture, Paste, PopMatters, and Nashville Scene, and was surrounded by extensive touring to ever-increasing audiences, including headline dates, and notable performances opening for the likes of Maggie Rogers, Noah Kahan, and boygenius along with appearances at festivals including Outside Lands and All Things Go. Honey includes the singles “Kill Her Freak Out” (which Olivia Rodrigo called the “Best Song Ever”), “Mad At Me,” “Pink Balloon” + Sea Lions,” “Honey” + “Breathing Song” and led to a performance of “Dream Song” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic, and a visit to the NPR offices for what would be Bob Boilen’s last Tiny Desk Concert before his retirement, giving him a warm send off with tender performances of “Is There Something In The Movies?,” “Big Wheel,” “Winnebago,” “Triptych,” and “Pool” from her breakthrough debut album, 2020’s The Baby.

Samia 2024 Spring Tour w/Bleachers

05-18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

05-20 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

05-22 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

05-23 Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

05-25 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

05-26 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

05-28 Nashville, TN - Ryman

05-29 Nashville, TN - Ryman

05-31 Austin, TX - Moodys Ampitheater

06-01 Houston, TX - Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

06-02 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

06-04 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

06-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

06-07 New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

06-08 Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff

06-10 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

06-12 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

06-14 Washington, DC - The Anthem

06-15 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City Festival *

* w/Japanese House, Bartees Strange, Been Stellar

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana

