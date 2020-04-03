Sam Hunt's Sophomore Album SOUTHSIDE Out Now

Sam Hunt's long-awaited sophomore album SOUTHSIDE is out now on MCA Nashville. The album features 12 songs, all written by the multi-Platinum-selling star including his most recent No. 1 "Kinfolks" and his currently climbing Top 25 country radio single "Hard To Forget." Hunt performs the new "song of the summer contender" (NPR) for CBS' Late Night with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, April 8.

Daring in both its emotional heft and sonic explorations, SOUTHSIDE is earning early critical praise. American Songwriter points out in album opener "2016," Hunt with "a single acoustic guitar his only weapon, he dismantles all doubts about his abilities to rip your heart out." Billboard notes album track "Young Once," "highlights his soulful vocals alongside hand snapped rhythms and an infectious chorus." While Entertainment Weekly says the album is "a showcase for Hunt's affable charm."

The New York Times delves deep saying, "SOUTHSIDE is unflashily impressive, containing some of his riskiest work and also some of his most traditional. It is, depending on your angle, a reminder that Hunt is a Nashville provocateur, or that Hunt is a Nashville provocateur who can write better songs than almost everyone he's trying to provoke."

In light of the ongoing news and health concerns surrounding virus COVID-19, The Southside Summer Tour has shifted to a June 11 start date in Atlanta. Charlotte, Raleigh and Bristow are rescheduled to Oct. 1, 2 and 3 respectively. All tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticket inquiries, fans are advised to reach out to point of purchase.

SOUTHSIDE Track Listing

1. 2016

2. Hard To Forget*

3. Kinfolks

4. Young Once

5. Body Like A Back Road

6. That Ain't Beautiful

7. Let It Down

8. Downtown's Dead***

9. Nothing Lasts Forever

10. Sinning With You**

11. Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's

12. Drinkin' Too Much

Produced by Zach Crowell

*Produced by Zach Crowell, Luke Laird

**Produced by Zach Crowell, Bryce Cain

*** Produced by Zach Crowell, Charlie Handsome





