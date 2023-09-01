Sam Fischer Shares New Single 'Afterglow'

Pop singer-songwriter Sam Fischer reveals his brand new, upbeat track ‘Afterglow’.

Filled with bright vocal melodies and euphoric reverbs, ‘Afterglow’ is one of Sam’s most uplifting songs to date. Written after a period of writer’s block, the lyrics explore the theme of finding joy through clarity, and shaking off the worries in life that can often weigh people down: “Smiling like I caught up with god / And he told me not to worry at all.”

Speaking about the release, Sam says: “I wrote 'Afterglow' at a time when I felt totally burnt out on writing sessions, just creatively spent. It was a total Hail Mary song that started with me asking myself 'what would Chris Martin do', which I recommend for whenever you feel like you're running on empty. It's that euphoria you feel when everything clicks, that explosion of radical self-love and you finally feel what you've been waiting for your whole life. I want the world to 'let go' of all the BS that keeps you down when they hear ‘Afterglow’.”

Sam is an Australian born singer-songwriter with more than a billion streams to his name. His debut single ‘This City’ currently stands at over 750 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. His duet with Demi Lovato on ‘What Other People Say’ has also sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen.

More recently, Sam duetted with Meghan Trainor for their hit track ‘Alright’, which surpassed 1.5 million worldwide streams within its first week of release in June, receiving strong tastemaker support from the likes of Notion, Evening Standard, Daily Star & more. He also paired this with a series of intimate live shows across the UK & EU as part of his Something To Hold Onto Tour, which saw Sam go back to his acoustic roots and showcase new music from his upcoming new album due out later this year.

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam’s career with lots more still to come.

