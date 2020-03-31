Saint Motel Release Acoustic Performance Video Of 'Van Horn'

Elektra recording group Saint Motel have unveiled a special acoustic performance video of their hit single "Van Horn" today.

Watch it below!

In an intimate setting, the band strip the song down to the basics and deliver an urgent and undeniable rendition with no frills and a lot of heart. Filmed earlier this year, "Van Horn" kicks off a series of visuals for Saint Motel. Showcasing a different side of their sound, the musicians shot an accompanying Acoustic Performance Video for each track from their critically acclaimed 2019 release, THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK: PART 1. The clips will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

The original "Van Horn" maintains its momentum at radio, vaulting into the Top 15 on Alternative, while the western-themed official music video has surpassed a quarter of a million views to date on YouTube. They also brought the tune to life with an inventive performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. Adding yet another dimension to the track, Saint Motel continues a recent run of remixes by unveiling "Van Horn" (Beatsumishi Remix) on all DSPs this Friday.

As they "Stay-At-Home," the band recently launched their "Saint Motel Movie Club" in which they've invited fans to collectively watch classic flicks with them via the NETFLIX party extension for Chrome. The club kicked off with a screening of the John Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" while last week's screening featured the Dustin Hoffman classic Tootsie. For more information about the club including future screenings, visit the band's Instagram.

Earlier this month, the group dropped a new track entitled "A Good Song Never Dies" in concert with the launch of Playstation's MLB The Show 20. The song also heralds the arrival of Part 2 of the band's three-part album "THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" which will arrive in the coming months. "A Good Song Never Dies" is available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

Stay tuned for more from Saint Motel soon.





