Sabina Ddumba Releases BLOW MY MIND Feat. Mr Eazi

Today, Afro-Swedish singer Sabina Ddumba, who rose to stardom in Sweden and breaking ground internationally, has just released her explosive new track and video for "Blow My Mind" featuring Mr Eazi via Warner Music Sweden/Warner Bros. Records. With both of her parents born in Uganda, Sabina's music is defined by her roots; on "Blow My Mind" she intertwines words of adoration over alluring production tinged with a Ugandan-inspired rhythm. Directed by Manuel Concha, the gorgeously shot video, which premiered this morning on Billboard, revolves around Sabina's dancing and channels the vibrant aesthetic of the early aughts. Accompanying Sabina on "Blow My Mind" is Nigerian sensation Mr Eazi, a stalwart on the Afrobeats scene championed by the likes of Diplo and Wizkid. "Blow My Mind" was penned by Sabina with the accompaniment of MNEK (Rudimental, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels, Anne Marie) and TMS (G-Eazy, Emeli Sande, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, Ella Henderson). Check out the track now and stay tuned for more from Sabina Ddumba.

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Sabina Ddumba was born to Ugandan parents as the youngest of 8 children. At the age of 14, she joined Stockholm's prestigious Tensta Gospel Choir, which has boasted notable alumni, including Lykke Li and Seinabo Sey. By 18, Sabina's booming vocals landed a cut in the prelude of Katy Perry's "Walking On Air," leading the young artist to pursue a solo career.

Sabina Ddumba first rose to prominence following the release of her debut single "Scarred For Life" back in 2014, which propelled her to become one of Sweden's brightest new artists. Her 2016 debut albumHomeward Bound delivered hit singles, such as "Effortless" and "Not Too Young," while garnering praise from outlets such as Hypebae,The Line of Best Fit and The FADER, who raved over Sabina's knack for recording "stadium-sized pop." In the past 2 years, Sabina has graced the stage at some of Sweden's largest festivals and televisions shows, as well as numerous tours across the nordics. Her music has also amassed 140 million Spotify plays and counting across her releases. Additionally in the fashion space, Sabina has cultivated an immense following of loyal fans, prompting ELLE Sweden to award her as Sweden's "Best Dressed Female" of 2016.





