SURVIVOR 46 Finalist Ben Katzman Releases 'Buckwild Blindsides' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Katzman, underground rock hero and Survivor Season 46 finalist, releases “Buckwild Blindsides,” featuring illuminati hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and Kaleen Reading of Mannequin Pussy. The song is the latest single from his anticipated new album Tears on the Beach, due out August 23rd. Entertainment Weekly premiered the track and called it a “high-octane rocker” that “pays tribute to his time in Fiji.”

On the animated new single inspired by his time on the island Katzman says “I wrote the ‘Buckwild Blindsides’ chorus in my head as a joke as the Hunter vote was unfolding. I remember sitting by the camp site fully depleted while everyone ran around the island pleading their case to not be voted rather than suggesting any moves. So I started singing ‘B-L-I to the N to the D, Blindside anybody but me’ as a mantra to keep chillin and keep grooving.

The overall experience was so overwhelming and insane that the only way to unpack it when I got home was to put this poppy Survivor lullaby over doomy speed metal riffs. I had Kaleen from Mannequin Pussy shred the drums (she’s a huge Survivor fan), and I hit up Sarah Tudzin to sing because no one delivers the tongue-in-cheek poppunk snark better than the illuminati hotties, …plus we’ve been homies since we were college dorm room neighbors so why not shred with your number 1’s.”

Katzman is hitting the road in support of Tears on the Beach this fall. All dates below.

Ben Katzman Tour Dates:

8/23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps (Record Release Show)

8/30 - St. Pete, FL @ The Bends

8/31 - Sanford, FL @ The West End

9/1 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

9/3 - Macon, GA @ Fresh Produce Records Presents

9/4 - Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre

9/6 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

9/7 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s

9/8 - Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

10/12 - Keene, NH @ Keene College

10/19 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Ben Katzman’s music has always mirrored his quest for self-discovery. As a fan favorite on Survivor 46, that theme resonates now more than ever. In a game where deception reigns, alliances are forged out of convenience, betrayal is commonplace, and climbing to the top often means stepping on your friends’ back, bad behavior is often rewarded.

Sounds a lot like the music industry, right? As he navigated his early 20’s, Ben found himself playing that game - not maliciously, but driven by an insuppressible drive to achieve his goals. Despite running his own label (BUFU Records), building a following with his band, Degreaser, and landing high-profile hosting gigs, his successes felt fragile. Crippling insecurity prevented him from openly expressing his true self, forcing him to suppress his emotions and accept being undervalued and bullied. His ambitious life plan clashed with his lack of self-belief, leading to a hollow pursuit of happiness and the need to keep the facade of his larger-than-life personality alive. Ben convinced himself that it was part of a long-game strategy, doing what it takes to hold onto his seat on the ride until he could stick it to his naysayers. However, this motivation was rooted in ego, not his heart - and that’s not who Ben Katzman really is.

Enter Survivor 46. Ben saw his time in Fiji as a gateway to a life where he defined success on his own terms…no more games. But first he had to face the difficult task of remaining true to himself in a competition that could yield him a million-dollar prize and external validation. Survivor is a microcosm of life, there are many roads to success. Ben was determined to walk a path that reflected the genuineness he sought in his life and career. He believed the earnestness and lack of irony that defined who he really was could guide him through the challenges he would face on the island. And if he could stay true to himself there, he knew he could do it anywhere.

Trauma is pretty much inevitable in the aftermath of a competition like Survivor. Ben’s new album, Tears On The Beach, is a crucial part of his healing process. Each single reflects another part of the story that kept Ben up at night, allowing him to find catharsis through the power of music.

While Tears On The Beach is inspired by the relationships forged on the island, it also reflects the enduring bonds with longtime friends that mean the most to him in his life as a musician. Each guest on the album, whether from his musical or Survivor family, holds a special place in Ben’s heart. From Marisa and Kaleen of Mannequin Pussy, who he considers sisters, to Sarah Tudzin from Illuminati Hotties (his college dorm neighbor), and longtime friends and collaborators like Shannon Shaw, Colleen Green, and Guerilla Toss, the album is a testament to Ben’s musical evolution. Alongside these seasoned musicians, Tears On The Beach features appearances from Survivor alums Dee Valladeres, Tim Spicer, Coach Benjamin Wade, Kellie Nalbandian, Soda Thompson and Brice Izayah, who understand better than anyone the struggles that Ben is grappling with in his songs. Even the team that Ben has built around the album are all friends that have assembled behind this record out of love and a desire to see each other succeed.

Tears On The Beach is built upon the four pillars that define Ben Katzman as a person: honesty, vulnerability, personal growth, and surrounding oneself with the people you love. The album’s mission statement is best summed up in the words of Liam and Noel Gallagher: “We need each other, because we believe in one another”. A perfect mantra for an album crafted by the “Dean of Cultural Affairs” for Survivor’s Vibe Tribe.

Track List:

1. Dig Deep (ft. members of Mannequin Pussy & Dee Valladares)

2. Fire Sprite (ft. Graciehorse)

3. Brotherly Love (ft. Tim Spicer)

4. Buckwild Blindsides (ft. illuminati hotties, members of Mannequin Pussy & Kellie Nalbandian)

5. Dumb and Dumber

6. Tears On The Beach (ft. Shannon Shaw & Coach Benjamin Wade the Dragon Slayer)

7. The Little Tribe That Could

8. Final Vibal (ft. Guerilla Toss)

9. The Vibe Has Spoken (ft. Colleen Green, Soda Thompson & Brice Izyah)

Photo Credit: Federico Casanova

Comments