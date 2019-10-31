SUCK BRICK KID Teases Forthcoming Music Video

Central Florida's 6-piece pop punk outfit SUCK BRICK KID is gearing up for The Fest 18 by teasing their forthcoming music video "How the West was Lost" via New Noise Magazine. The track is off of their recently-released album Salt to Taste, which was released worldwide on October 25th via Smartpunk Records. The band will be performing with their labelmates at Gainesville's annual punk festival on November 3rd.

Salt To Taste was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day to Remember, The Ghost Inside, Neck Deep. "The record has an overall upbeat musical feel with a pretty angry and upset lyrical tone," describes vocalist Grant Tchekmeian. "It deals with incredibly dark themes that I would probably call emotional terrorism to some degree. A lot of it is so ugly that it's best left to the songs. Life isn't always rainbows and unicorns." From wasting your life on a significant other ("Get Even") to being so completely over someone's s that you can utter the words "I'm so f*cking over you" ("Sofa King") to retrospectively look at your situation so you can be better off in the future ("Doug Leopard & Candy Panther") to letting anything and everything that you've ever wanted to say out ("Granola Cereal Clusters"), Salt To Taste is an emotional rollercoaster of negative feelings set to anthemic punk songs.

Watch a trailer for the music video here:





