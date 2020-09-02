SPEELBURG Releases New Single 'Everything I Know'

His debut album "Porsche" is coming next month.

As he prepares for the release of his debut studio album Porsche next month, rising artist Speelburg has released his new single "Everything I Know" featuring Cautious Clay (Josh Karpeh) on sax. The carefree and upbeat pop song, which came together serendipitously with his friend in New York City, sets the tone for Porsche as the opening track. Check out the first look with mxdwn, who hails it as "one last perfect summer pop song." Porsche, due out October 2nd via Sophomore Slump in partnership with Kartel Music Group, is an expansive, feel-good collection living at the intersection of pop art and pop music that showcases the buzzworthy artist's unique sound that blends crisp, funky electro-pop beats and indie rock influences with witty lyrics and infectious hook-heavy choruses to create the musical child of Beck, Vampire Weekend and Paul Simon.

"A couple years ago, I went to New York for the first time," shares Speelburg (Noah Sacré). "Cautious Clay and I had been messaging through SoundCloud for a little while, so we decided to meet in real life and work on some music. I went over to his place and since I already had this idea on a hard drive, it made sense to expand on it. I remember we worked on some percussion stuff and he laid down that beautiful sax part, which has a real South African township music vibe to it. That's what I love about this album. So many parts were recorded in different locations, but I can remember each one, and all those unique experiences come together to form a really colorful record. I had been trying to write a song about the idea of having threesomes in Paris for a while. The idealized escapism of an experience like that, that would likely just happen out of the blue and develop into something awkward and fun, where you're out of your comfort zone and just winging it was a great backdrop for bigger themes in the track and album. Hopefully, we'll get to dance and play it together live sometime soon!"

Written and produced by Speelburg, with Laurie James Ross on select tracks, the 11 songs on Porsche range from love, happiness and grief as a result of his mom's death a few years ago, with samples from childhood tapes woven throughout the album. Conceptually, the self-proclaimed movie buff, as evidenced by his stage name, also questions celebrity, without judgement, and touches upon pop culture and his huge love of cinema throughout the album. "Everything I Know" follows the release of the single "Crash & Burn," which was influenced by early 90's Dust Brothers, Cut Chemist and The Avalanches and features briskly frenetic beats created by dipping into KPM's seminal library for sampling. The 90's-inspired music video for "Crash & Burn" is stylistically an homage to Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry's iconic music videos as well as Wes Anderson symmetry; PRESS HERE to watch. Porsche also features the energetic "When You Want Me," which has been receiving support from KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic." Porsche is available for pre-order now at all DSPs; each pre-order includes instant downloads of "Everything I Know," "Crash & Burn" and "When You Want Me" as well as previous single "World Is Falling Apart (this version)"- PRESS HERE; album and bundle packages are also available HERE. Full track listing below.

Since his debut in 2014, Speelburg has amassed over 11 million total streams from previous releases, including his 2019 single "Say Hello," which was prominently featured in commercials for Samsung and Google Pixel earlier this year. The Belgian-American singer, songwriter and producer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and England, has received accolades and support from Noisey, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, Pigeons & Planes, Clash Magazine, SPIN, BBC Radio and KCRW, among many others, throughout his growing career. Speelburg is as much a compelling and exciting visual artist as he is an innovative musician, as best represented by his previous videos for "Screener Season," his ode to Sofia Coppola films, and the animated "Headlights" video.

Watch the new lyric video below.

PORSCHE TRACK LISTING

1. Everything I Know

2. Gwyneth (Get Up!)

3. Life In Between

4. Lay It Right

5. Crash & Burn

6. When You Want Me

7. World Is Falling Apart (this version)

8. Stay On The Ground

9. Can't Get Even

10. Entertaining The Notions

11. Kline

Photo Credit: Alline Beatrici

