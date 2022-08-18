SOCCER MOMMY Shares Magdalena Bay Remix

Soccer Mommy released Sometimes, Forever, her magnificent new album produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, a few weeks ago to universal acclaim. The album made its Billboard chart debut, taking the #1 slot for Heatseakers, Top New Artist and Alternative New Artist, debuting in the Top 200, and many more.

The album has already been named one of the top records of 2022 so far from the likes of Vulture, Rolling Stone, Variety, Stereogum, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD and more. Following the album release, Soccer Mommy has since hosted Roblox's most successful Listening Party to date with 10.8 million unique visitors, and she has also shared an incredible Simlish version of "Shotgun", available now within The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack.

Today, Soccer Mommy shares a new remix of "Shotgun," courtesy of Magdalena Bay HERE, as well as a slowed and reverbed edit of the song HERE. Additionally, she announces that next week she will perform an intimate, sold-out solo show for GRAMMY Museum® Los Angeles on Monday evening, just before she returns to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 23nd. Tune in at 11:35 ET/10:35 CT to watch the performance.

Soccer Mommy recently announced a massive U.S. tour in support of Sometimes, Forever, and her European tour kicks off later this month. See below to find a Touring, Forever show near you, and get tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect on the road, watch the band's recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HERE.

Sometimes, Forever is Soccer Mommy's boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and it cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates

8/22/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum®

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

9/02/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity *

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn *

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan *

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club *

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus *

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique *

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum *

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/08/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/06/22 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

* with support from Francis Delirium