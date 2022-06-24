SOCCER MOMMY Releases New Album 'Sometimes, Forever'

Soccer Mommy releases Sometimes, Forever, her magnificent new album produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never. This record is Soccer Mommy's boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and it cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Tune in for an NPR Music Listening Party at 2 PM ET today to hear the album and watch a conversation between Sophie Allison and WNXP's Jewly Hight HERE.

Soccer Mommy recently announced a massive U.S. tour in support of Sometimes, Forever. See below to find a Touring, Forever show near you, and get tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect on the road, the band recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier this week Soccer Mommy announced a global AR scavenger hunt to share previews of new music from Sometimes, Forever. Seven collectible trading cards were scattered across the globe, and fans could navigate to each card's geo-location to unlock the trading card and preview the accompanying unreleased track. Check out the initiative at: http://soccermommyband.com/map

Soccer Mommy released the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album color theory in 2020. Following the release of the album, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

Tour Dates - Tickets Here

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 - Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/08/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS