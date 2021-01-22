SLAYYYTER Announces Debut LP 'TROUBLED PARADISE'

Pop sensation Slayyyter proudly announces her debut album, Troubled Paradise, slated for release on June 11th via FADER Label. Accompanying the announcement is the title track with a video directed by Munachi Osegbu (Megan Thee Stallion, Joji) which premieres this afternoon. Earlier singles for the album include "Self Destruct" ft. Wuki and "Throatzillaaa."

A sonic and emotional departure from the industrial stomp of those tracks, "Troubled Paradise" is a retrowave-tinged pop song centered around a lost love. Slayyyter nurses a broken heart in the rain, choosing to dance through the storm rather than wallow in it. The video, an '80s-tinged Garden of Eden, brings that metaphor to life, with the pop star decked out in glossy, neon-color animal prints. Even in the throes of heartbreak, she manages to ride it for all it's worth.

That resourcefulness runs through Slayyyter's official LP debut, Troubled Paradise, as she spins dastardly lovers, boredom, and literal villains into bombastic, Y2K-influenced music. For all her clever puns and head-turning entendres, she still brings true heart and inspired melodies to the modern pop realm.

Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshipped pop culture from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga. She realized early on that if she was ever going to hear the music of her dreams, she'd have to make it herself. After dropping out of the University of Missouri, she began to record music in her bedroom as Slayyyter, a pseudonym she borrowed from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Her debut single "BFF," a collaboration with Ayesha Erotica, was written in-between her shifts as a receptionist at a hair salon. It caught the internet's attention almost instantly with her distinctly colossal, Swarovski-encrusted pop on a shoestring budget - glossy and saturated, but thrifty and entirely on her own terms. "I like doing things myself, I always have in every aspect of life," she says. "These days, you can make big budget-sounding pop, but have it be totally DIY. These songs are just written by me and my friends. I want to keep the ideas raw." Early singles such as "BFF," alongside "Daddy AF" and "Mine," snatched critical praise from Rolling Stone, NME, The FADER, V Magazine, Idolator, Paper Magazine, and more. Months before the release of her debut project, she had already sold out her first headlining tour without having even performed live before. Following the release of her acclaimed self-titled debut mixtape, which dropped in September, Slayyyter featured alongside Kim Petras on Charli XCX's "Click (No Boys Remix)." And earlier this year, lifelong hero Lady Gaga selected her 2019 single "Mine" as a part of her Women Of Choice playlist, a moment she describes as heart attack inducing. Her ferocious return to 2020 signals the dawning of a new era for the self-made popstar, one who isn't afraid to raise some hell.

