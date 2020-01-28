SIMRIT Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

With the release of their enigmatically titled album 'When We Return', multi-talented, world renowned artist and performer Simrit and her powerhouse band are primed for the next phase of their career, fully engaged once again in sharing their epic cinematic blend of hypnotic grooves and transcendent mystical energies.



The eclectic, sonically expansive seven track collection - follow-up to her 2017 Billboard Top Ten New Age album Live, Spring 2017 - features the Greek born, South Carolina raised, California based singer, songwriter and harmonium player, performing her ethereal vocals in English, Gurmukhi (an ancient, poetic language that was used in the state of Punjab in the northwestern corner of India), and a self-created dialect inspired by the ancient Greek language of her birth culture.

Integrating seamlessly with Simrit's voice and her unique and fresh playing style on the harmonium, each member of her band plays an integral role on 'When We Return' and on tour. The eccentric and unusually unique ensemble includes classically trained and ground breaking cellist Shannon Hayden, Salif Bamakora on kora, a 21-string gourd instrument whose strings are made of fishing line; Jared May on bass and Moog synthesizer; and Devon Ashley on drum kit. The album also features violinist Susan Anderson on "Agunjul" and "Kanah".

With a deeply emotional, purely intuitive and richly textured synthesis of sounds that bridge continents and souls, some have called her epic and cinematic, hypnotically groovin' yet transcendentally mystical vibe the musical equivalent of the edgy, enigmatic style of directors David Lynch and Quentin Tarantino. Steven Tyler and Belinda Carlisle are among the wide scope of fans of her music.



"With 'When We Return', the listener will be taken on an adventure....a cosmic journey. The cool thing about it is that it's psychedelic" Simrit says. "We use sound and hypnotic language as ancient but fresh and limitless cosmic transmissions." Like many of the previous works, these songs have all the energies and elements of the world and cosmos that allow you to feel the grounding power of the bass and drums but at the same time be catapulted into space."

Spring 2020 Tour Dates:

THUR, April 23 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

SAT, April 25 Diana Wortham Theatre Asheville, NC

MON, April 27 McGlohon Theater Charlotte, NC

TUES, April 28 The Hamilton Washington, DC

WED, April 29 World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA

FRI, May 1 Angel Orensanz New York, NY

SUN, May 3 City Winery - Boston Boston, MA

TUES, May 5 Tupelo Music Hall - Derry Derry, NH

THUR, May 7 L'astral Montreal, QC

FRI, May 8 The Great Hall Toronto, ON

WED, May 13 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

FRI, May 15 City Winery - Nashville Nashville, TN





