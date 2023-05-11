SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'

With excitement brewing after the release of their teaser track "Fence," GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust are back with "Everything," the debut single from Truth Killer. The song is the second piece of music from their 14th studio album slated for worldwide release on July 28th via Napalm Records.

The single is currently impacting active rock radio with early adopters already adding the single upon receipt. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a performance music video that also brings the hypnotic album cover to life. The video was directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) and can be seen below.

From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut.

"Truth Killer," "No Revolution" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The first song released was the album closer "Fence" that was accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones that can be seen here:

Producer, friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.