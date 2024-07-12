Sú North Releases 'Speedin (ft. Limbo)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative hip hop/rap artist Sú North (previously known as Sharif Hassan) has returned with his latest single, "Speedin (ft. Limbo)." The track evokes a summertime feel, with North's classic combination of innovative, infectious beats and poetic lines. He masterfully switches from rapping verses to delivering a melodic, sing-along hook ("I'm speedin' with you"). He explores indie territory, the buttery bedroom pop vocals of Limbo melting into her own verses in the latter half of the song. Their harmonies dance over synths and electronic drum pads, making way for a youthful sound evocative of Mac Miller, Lil Yachty, or Remi Wolf.

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Sú North delivers a unique alternative style that is deeply rooted in his knack for lyricism and lifelong interest in slam poetry. Now based in the Bay Area, Sú North embodies the definition of versatility and creativity. As a cinematographer and creative director, he brings a unique perspective to musicianship, understanding the importance of marrying visuals and sonics for a full artistic experience that is all his own.

North's previous singles, many included on the EP "Listening to Sunsets," resonated deeply with listeners, having attracted over 99K streams and 100K views on their respective music videos. They have received praise in the likes of Wordplay, Notion, Earmilk, and SwidLife. "Listening to Sunsets" centered on North's reflections watching the sunset after therapy sessions, a process that took months to translate musically. It attracted over quarter million plays, over 30+ pieces of media coverage, and a combined audience reach of 5.62 Million & 60.2K estimated views/engagement.

North's decision to include Limbo was strategic, her experience with electronic pop production serving as a great asset to the project. Described as "dream pop" and "lo-fi hip hop," her work has made waves across social media for the past few years, gaining major traction for her viral hit "Airplane Mode." Since then, she has amassed 220.4k TikTok followers and 3.2 million likes, alongside 559K monthly Spotify listeners. The music video for "Airplane Mode" sits at a cool 2.5 million views.Her loyal fan base is also drawn to her mystery, as she is typically styled with a cat mask to hide her identity.

"Speedin'" was conceptualized from North's love for freedom, as well as filmmaking. He explains, "On set camera ops or DPs will say "speeding" to let the crew and cast know that the cameras are rolling. As those cameras are rolling, cast and crew all work together in different ways to create a piece of art. This process would be repeated until the director feels like she, he, or they has captured a good take. I believe this is exactly how life works. Life is the camera and I work with the people I care about to create these little moments in life that we can remember together. Just like filmmaking we keep trying until we get it right."

With collaborative endeavors at the crux of the song's message, it makes sense the music video would include both North and Limbo. Scenes of lounging with friends by a garden and laughing on the carpet of a bedroom are interspersed with playful animations and vibrant color flares. In one frame, North is seen with a bloody nose and a bandaged head, perhaps alluding to the fact that living recklessly can lead to injury. The track is an uplifting reminder to continue the adventure, regardless of any negative outcome.

"Freedom in not being perfect, freedom in trying things and failing, freedom in understanding that we are not alone in this journey called life," North shares. "I'm living life with you. See life through my lens of self discovery, joy and therapy."

