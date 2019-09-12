Ryley Walker & Charles Rumback Announce New Album LITTLE COMMON TWIST 

Charles Rumback & Ryley Walker have announced their sophomore release as a duo, Little Common Twist, due out on November 8th, 2019. Recorded with producer John Hughes over several improvised sessions throughout 2017 and 2018, the album finds both players at their most adventurous. It compiles introspective and expansive instrumental pieces that convey a striking range of emotions, with a delicate interplay that delights as they move with ease across a spectrum of styles. The recording has a pastoral quality that recalls Van Morrison's classic album Veedon Fleece, and captures a remarkably dexterous performance by both Charles and Ryley that make this album so expansive and fresh.



Charles Rumback and Ryley Walker are both known for their creativity and curious spirits. Rumback is a drummer in high demand in Chicago's free-jazz circles, and a pillar of the second wave of improvisers in a scene first shaped by the legendary players like Sun Ra and the AACM. Walker draws deeply on other distinctly American styles, bringing a strong sense of folk tradition to his playing that is as arresting as his freewheeling performance style. Walker's musical explorations are not limited to his own songwriting: the guitarist regularly collaborates in Chicago and now New York with innovators of every genre.



Together, Rumback and Walker find common ground in their kinetic, intuitive playing and yearning creative outlook. Little Common Twist is the culmination of a creative partnership that has seen both players constantly challenging and pushing each other. In stretching the bounds of their interplay even further than before, the duo created their most evocative and expansive work to date, conjuring the afterglow of sun-scorched landscapes and ethereal after-hours ambience.





