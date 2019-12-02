Ruston Kelly Extends 2020 Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Ruston Kelly will continue his extensive headline tour this winter including newly confirmed shows at Tampa Bay's The Orpheum, Orlando's The Social, Athens' 40 Watt Club, Birmingham's WorkPlay, Charlotte's Visulite Theatre, Lexington's The Burl and Memphis' 1884 Lounge among many others. Tickets for the 2020 shows go on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete details.

Additionally, on March 6, 2020, Kelly will make his headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Of this milestone, Kelly shares, "Words cannot express the honor and excitement I have for headlining the Ryman. It has been the North Star to me as far as establishing myself as a touring artist. I've been dreaming of playing my own show there for a very long time."

These performances add to a breakout year for Kelly, who released his new project, Dirt Emo Vol. 1, earlier this fall via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). The eight-song release consists of Kelly's favorite emo songs including a rendition of Dashboard Confessional's "Screaming Infidelities" featuring the band's lead singer Chris Carrabba, a live cover of Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and new versions of The Carter Family's "Weeping Willow" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Moreover, Kelly's full-length debut album, Dying Star, was released last year to widespread acclaim (purchase/stream here). Co-produced by Kelly and Jarrad K, Dying Star landed on several "Best of 2018" lists including Rolling Stone, Paste, UPROXX, American Songwriter and NPR Music, which declares, "Kelly digs down deep on Dying Star to fearlessly put forth a set of songs steeped in emotional twists, turns and complications...This here is powerful stuff."

DIRT EMO VOL. 1 TRACK LIST

1. "Screaming Infidelities" feat. Chris Carrabba (originally by Dashboard Confessional)

2. "Teenage Dirtbag" [Live] (originally by Wheatus)

3. "At Your Funeral" (originally by Saves The Day)

4. "Dammit" (originally by Blink 182)

5. "All Too Well" (originally by Taylor Swift)

6. "Teenage Dirtbag" [Acoustic] (originally by Wheatus)

7. "Weeping Willow" (originally by The Carter Family)

8. "Helena" (originally by My Chemical Romance)

RUSTON KELLY CONFIRMED 2020 TOUR DATES

February 15-Tampa Bay, FL-The Orpheum

February 16-Orlando, FL-The Social

February 18-Jacksonville, FL-Jack Rabbits

February 20-Athens, GA-40 Watt Club

February 21-Birmingham, AL-WorkPlay

February 22-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle

February 23-Charlotte, NC-Visulite Theatre

February 25-Lexington, KY-The Burl

February 27-Milwaukee, WI-The Back Room @ Colectivo

February 28-Indianapolis, IN-Deluxe @ Old National Center

February 29-Memphis, TN-1884 Lounge

March 6-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 3-Atlanta, GA-Shaky Knees Festival

*with Lucy Dacus

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time

Photo Credit: Alexa King





