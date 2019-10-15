Ruston Kelly Confirms Headline Debut at Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Ruston Kelly will make his headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium next year on Friday, March 6. Tickets for the show-which will feature special guest with Lucy Dacus-are available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, October 16 at 10:00am CT with pubic on-sale following this Friday, October 18 at 10:00am CT.

Of this milestone, Kelly shares, "Words cannot express the honor and excitement I have for headlining the Ryman. It has been the North Star to me as far as establishing myself as a touring artist. I've been dreaming of playing my own show there for a very long time."

The performance celebrates a breakthrough year for Kelly, who released his new project Dirt Emo Vol. 1 last week via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Co-produced by Kelly and Jarrad K, the eight-song release consists of Kelly's favorite emo songs including a rendition of Dashboard Confessional's "Screaming Infidelities" featuring the band's lead singer Chris Carrabba, a live cover of Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and new versions of The Carter Family's "Weeping Willow" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Dirt Emo Vol. 1 follows the release of Kelly's full-length debut album, Dying Star, last fall (purchasehere).

Prior to the Ryman Auditorium show, Kelly will continue his extensive "Brightly Burst" headline tour this fall with upcoming stops at Louisville's Mercury Ballroom, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Washington D.C.'s U Street Music Hall and Chicago's Thalia Hall among several others. See below for complete details.

RUSTON KELLY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill*

October 18-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom*

October 19-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar*

October 20-Detroit, MI-The Shelter*

October 22-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern†

October 24-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom*

October 25-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Washington, DC-U Street Music Hall*

October 27-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live*

October 30-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall*

October 31-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues Cleveland*

November 1-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall*

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-John Prine's "All The Best Fest"

March 6, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡

*with Donovan Woods

†with The Drew Thomson Foundation

‡with Lucy Dacus

BOLD on-sale this Friday, October 18 at 10:00am CT





Related Articles View More Music Stories