Rudimental, Annie Mac, & More Join The Warehouse Project New Year's Eve Lineup

The Warehouse Project will see in the new decade with a New Year's Eve celebration at its new home, Depot. The brand has enlisted a host of favourites including Rudimental, Annie Mac, Groove Armada, Artwork, Mele and Shadow Child to play sets that for the New Year's crowd.



The 2019 season has been The Warehouse Project's biggest yet, with the 10,000 capacity Depot ushering in a new chapter for the Manchester club series. Highlights so far include a phenomenal b2b set from Skrillex and Four Tet, a special curated live show from Aphex Twin, a live performance from Hacienda Classical plus a huge drum & bass takeover featuring Chase & Status. Shows still to come include Boiler Room, Skepta presents, elrow and many more.



A limited run of £29.50 passes available for 48 hours from 10am Weds 30th, with prices increasing to £35.00 once these sell out. There will be further exciting NYE and NYD events still to be announced to close the year.

Line-up (a-z):



ANNIE MAC - GROOVE ARMADA (DJ) - RUDIMENTAL (DJ) - HANNAH WANTS - KRYSTAL KLEAR - ARTWORK - SHADOW CHILD - MELE - WAZE & ODYSSEY - PROSPA - O'FLYNN - DANCE SYSTEM - TSHA - DEL30



KRYSKO - GREG LORD - OLLI RYDER - LUKE WELSH - RICH REASON - JOE MOTION - NGHTWRK



Tickets on sale Weds 30th at 10AM with limited £29.50 passes available for only 48 hours before increasing





