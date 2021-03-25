Ruby Bones Announce New Album 'Laser Tooth Tiger'

Today, New Jersey's Ruby Bones return to announce album Laser Tooth Tiger, due April 30th via Mint 400 Records (Sony). Under The Radar premiered the video for the single "Don't Lose Your Head" and said it "...brings buoyant melodies and upbeat songwriting to the fore, penning a brilliant indie rock rager with a hopeful core." The video was written and directed by Brian Lonano (Gwilliam), received Music Video of the Year at the Coney Island Film Festival, was nominated for an Audience Award at the Georgia Film Festival, and became an official selection at the Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival. Laser Tooth Tiger is now available for pre-order.

Speaking about the video, singer/songwriter Chris Fox says: "We were introduced to Brian through our guitarist Matt Cohen, and were blown away by his whimsical short horror films. His offbeat and humorous style perfectly fit our vision, and he made something that goes hand in hand with the music while standing on its own as a complete story. We can't wait to work with him again."

Paying tribute to all their favorite indie rock bands and instilled with youthful nostalgia, Laser Tooth Tiger merges the band's signature overdriven guitars with classic rock riffs and an underlying sense of adventure. It's a record detailing the trials and tribulations of being young while reaffirming that it's all worth it and you're gonna be just fine.

"I wanted the songs to tell more of a story this time around; to be snapshots of real life and breathe more than they've done in the past," explains Fox, referring to the band's 2017 Billboard charting self-titled record. "It's so easy to let bad times get you down and stay in that mind space, but there's so much life to live once you snap out of it. Having been there, we hope this record can be that snap for someone," says Fox. "It's all worth it, and you're going to be just fine."

Ruby Bones is Chris Fox (vocals, guitar), James Janocha (drums) and Matt Cohen (guitar, vocals).

Watch the official video for "Don't Lose Your Head" here: