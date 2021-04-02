Rozei Releases New Single 'The World is Over'

Named one of AltPress' "40 New Artists You Need To Hear In March," rising singer/songwriter/producer Rozei has released his most electrifying single thus far - "The World Is Over" - available everywhere now HERE. Produced by Colin Brittain (One OK Rock, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember), "The World Is Over" sees Rozei meld powerful alternative energy with his trademark brand of hip-hop bounce and tantalizing pop zeal, once again showcasing his all-encompassing approach to modern popcraft. The track is accompanied by a lyric video, streaming now below.

"The meaning of the song is actually deeper than the worlds state right now," Rozei shared. "After any issue or inconvenience anyone might have, I always hear the term 'It's not the end of the world'. This song embodies a scenario where all these things; whether it be a failed relationship, the worlds current state, etc., piling up to the point where you feel like it's the end of the world"

"The World Is Over" marks the latest in a string of genre-blurring new releases from Rozei, including "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Chase." "Chase" received online applause upon its February premiere, with Banger Of The Day raving, "It's super impressive how (Rozei) is blending a variety of sounds here, from early-2000's rock to a Juice WRLD-esque delivery, and layers of eclectic, speaker-knocking production...An absolute bop!" "'Chase' is different from previously released singles from Rozei," wrote Early Rising, "but still somehow fits in perfectly with his discography...Not wanting to be held down to a specific mood or genre of music, Rozei breaks out of the shell."

Rozei made waves with last year's viral smash, "Ooo La La," which topped the Spotify Viral Charts in multiple countries and currently boasts over 30M worldwide streams and counting. Hailed by Elevator as "an irresistibly catchy track," "Ooo La La" is joined by an official music video - directed by FaZe Clan's Youssef Ali and co-starring famed gamer FaZe Nikan - now with over 1.4M views.

Known for his signature melodic crossover sound, Rozei draws from a range of genres to create a unique and unforgettable musical style all his own. The 21-year-old, Erie, PA-based artist has earned high profile media attention from such national outlets as Billboard, HipHopDX and more, fueled by such impressive single releases as "Droptop" - produced by Billboard "Top Triller" chart-topper DJ Chose and co-written with multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter London Jae (Cardi B, Beyoncé, Rihanna) - and the upbeat summer anthem, "Hollywood," the later featured on LA Weekly's influential "In Rotation" series and praised as "a song that is gloriously appropriate both for the summer and for this region."

Rozei is currently hard at work crafting more innovative, emotionally resonant new music, with additional releases due later this year.

"When you listen to me, I hope you feel like you're not alone," Rozei says. "I'm here to remind people that someone is going through the same things. Maybe you'll feel happy and want to hum along."

Listen here: