Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australia’s rising stars Royel Otis have released the deluxe edition of their debut album PRATTS & PAIN - It Ain’t Over Til It Ends - available now via OURNESS. To celebrate, the duo have treated fans to a heart-racing new single, “If Our Love Is Dead”.

Warm and compelling, today’s track wrestles with the delicacy of a fading romance. Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell question whether to cling to a love that has dimmed or to courageously embrace the possibility of moving on, opening up space for listeners to contemplate their own experiences. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Mikey Freedom Hart (Taylor Swift, ASAP Rocky, Lana Del Rey), Royel Otis pull out some of their most vibrant instrumental work to-date, layering crashing hooks, captivating guitar lines and Otis’ signature choruses into a stadium-sized anthem.

The final jewel in the PRATTS & PAIN crown, “If Our Love Is Dead” closes out the deluxe edition It Ain’t Over Til It Ends; following on from Royel Otis’ releases of the joyously fizzy “Claw Foot”, grunge-tuned “Merry Mary Marry Me” and tender “Til The Morning” - the latter which saw a first play on Apple Music’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe. Royel Otis say on the single: “‘If Our Love Is Dead’ was born out of that feeling when you've been with someone for a while and you're not sure if the spark is still there. You're like... If it's dead and it's not there, then what are we holding on to? What are we doing it for? Are we doing it for the sake of just sticking it out, or do we actually just want to cut paths and move on with things?”

The band will make their Late Night TV debut October 16th on Jimmy Kimmel live, yet another step closer towards the band’s growing global influence. Today’s deluxe release follows last week’s grand ARIA reveal that saw Royel Otis named the highest nominated artist for the upcoming 2024 Awards, having accumulated an incredible eight nominations, spanning the following categories - Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Indie Release, Best Rock Album, Best Aussie Live Act, Best Engineered, Best Producer, and Song of the Year for their cover of “Murder on the Dancefloor” (triple j Like a Version). This is the second consecutive year the duo have been nominated, following a nod at the 2023 Award for Breakthrough Artist.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, plus garnered worldwide critical acclaim with the duo reaching #1 Most Played Artist at US college radio across music specialty shows. Skyrocketing Royel Otis to even greater heights was their phenomenal triple j Like A Version recording of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor”. Achieving #1 on the Mediabase Alternative Rock Chart, Top 5 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart and Rock and Alternative Airplay Chart and #2 on ARIA’s Top 20 Australian Singles - the cover quickly propelled to gold certification in Australia, alongside the duo’s beloved original, “Oysters In My Pocket”. Hit “Sofa King” continues the momentum, currently in the top 15 on the US Alt Radio chart, sitting at #12. Then came another rapturous cover moment in their SiriusXM Session performance of The Cranberries “Linger”. In a matter of weeks, their soul-wrenching rendition topped viral charts and generated 25M+ TikTok views on the original viral video, 18M+ YouTube views and 121M+ streams to date, plus saw the duo land their first entry into the Billboard Hot 100.

Amassing over half a billion streams across their discography with 400 million of those occurring in the last 12 months, Royel Otis have covered global playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, plus accumulated 9M+ monthly listeners on Spotify.

Currently, Royel Otis are back in the United States for their second sold-out national tour of the year, amassing over 60k headline tickets in that region alone, including two nights each in Chicago, and New York City. Following their upcoming performance at ACL Weekend 2, they will continue on their electric tour across North America, including three upcoming performances in Los Angeles. They will finish off 2024 with another sold out lap of Europe and the UK, before jetting home to Australia for a run of festival performances at Lost Paradise, Beyond The Valley and Wildlands.

Dive into the technicolor, deluxe world of Royel Otis through the latest edition of PRATTS & PAIN.

Comments